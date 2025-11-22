Everyday Living
Thinking and feeling, the meanness of children, expressive and inexpressive people, and why there’s no such thing as wasting time
Four distillations
8 hrs ago
•
Patrick Muindi
18
9
2
What People Want Of You
And why you must always be ready to disappoint them
Nov 16
•
Patrick Muindi
24
5
The only way to win, why you should calm down, and the larger forces to keep an eye on
Three discussions to fire up your Monday
Nov 10
•
Patrick Muindi
36
10
12
November Meditations
As we do on the first day of each month: thoughts to ponder and act on
Nov 1
•
Patrick Muindi
38
7
15
October 2025
Vignettes for Your Consideration
Trajectory is destiny. Selection determines success. You cannot stop cycles. What your leaders reveal about you.
Oct 30
•
Patrick Muindi
22
12
6
Build or Die
You are always building; the only question is whether you own
Oct 26
•
Patrick Muindi
51
28
15
What Noes Mean
Under the right circumstances, the answer to every request is a yes. Under any other circumstances, it’s a no.
Oct 14
•
Patrick Muindi
21
6
More Thoughts on Masculinity
Because you loved the first article—and asked that I revisit this subject.
Oct 8
•
Patrick Muindi
29
43
12
October Meditations
Thoughts to ponder and act on this month
Oct 1
•
Patrick Muindi
42
16
21
September 2025
Grownups Are Not Children
And why going back to childhood and “treat yourself like a child” are bad pieces of advice
Sep 24
•
Patrick Muindi
19
5
The Commonest Fears I’ve Heard
What I’ve gathered from speaking with some of you
Sep 17
•
Patrick Muindi
17
6
Invisibility
The mechanics of seeing and not seeing, at will; the incredible realism that we practice, at times unconsciously
Sep 9
•
Patrick Muindi
16
3
6
