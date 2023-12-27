Who is this?
I am Patrick Muindi, a writer from Nairobi, Kenya. I mostly write about realism in everyday living, guiding my readers to a happy and fulfilling yet pragmatic and practical life.
I am also the author of The Practice of Living, a highly-rated book on human nature and how to navigate everyday realities. (The book is available on Amazon.)
What you’ll get
This newsletter is all about perfecting the practice of living; it’s about acquiring a mindset of clarity to think and act in a manner that leads to an informed and happy life.
Subscribe for thoughts, ideas, interpretations, and perspectives that inform your everyday living. These will come to you every week, without fail.
People
