Everyday Living

Everyday Living

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Jeanine Kitchel's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel
5h

"You need to have lived long enough for experience to happen, and you need to be old enough to be able to make use of experience.” How very wise, your grandmother, Patrick. And wonderful you and she could have these conversations.

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2 replies by Patrick Muindi and others
Tinashe D. Ndhlovu's avatar
Tinashe D. Ndhlovu
10h

Your grandmother had wisdom.

Like fruit ripening on the vine, pick it early, and it's sour no matter how good it looks. Some things just need time, and we need to be patient. Thanks for sharing this, Patrick.

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