On one hot afternoon, probably in 2005, I was sitting in the shade with my grandmother. We were just chilling and chatting, and the conversation drifted to parenting. I praised her parenting skills, and then asked what, according to her, caused one to be a good parent.

She paused, reflected, as if extremely keen to advise her grandson right. Then she told me: “You cannot be a good parent before you are a grandparent.”

She proceeded to tell me she was a good parent because she had simply raised many children—her children, and then us, her grandchildren.

The secret, she revealed, was that a parent should be two things. First, they should be loving. Second, and especially regarding behavior that should be corrected, they should be able to respond without reacting; act without panicking.

All parents are capable of the first requirement; after all, most parents only ever raise their children, not anyone else’s. They cannot possibly be anything but loving. The second thing, however, only grandparents are capable of it.

“Why do you say so?” I asked.

“It’s simply a numbers game, my boy,” she explained.

She detailed that she had simply been around and done this for long enough for all factors to converge at making her a good parent. All things had simply happened by then.

Whatever she didn’t get right with her children, she had the opportunity to do right with her grandchildren. She also got to see the kids and grandkids that are easy to raise and the ones that aren’t so easy to parent. And, along the way, luck happens. For example, a kid or grandkid does well, gets to have money, and all the benefits that come with having resources just make it easier for the parent or the grandparent.

Simply, there are many things that must happen for one to become a good parent, and they cannot happen before one is a grandparent. Before that, time just hasn’t been long enough, and the number of kids isn’t big enough to multiply a parent’s experience significantly.

“Time, then, structures things such that you cannot be a grandmother while young. You need to have lived long enough for experience to happen, and you need to be old enough to be able to make use of experience.”

This is how the lesson ended.

Sometimes, especially when I’m frustrated with my progress on things, I cannot help but wish I had started earlier. That would have given more time for compounding to happen. Earlier would certainly have made a difference.

That thought is tempting, and it’s true, but the extent to which it isn’t true is just as important.

Succeeding early has its costs. First, you are too young to really know what you want to do. You risk succeeding for the wrong reasons. Even riskier, seduced by the trappings of your own success, you might feel compelled to maintain an image, persona, identity, or life that isn’t really yours.

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If you are a successful lawyer in your 20s, that might just prevent you from knowing that you actually wanted to be a musician, and you couldn’t have known because being a musician required an exploration that would only ever happen later in life.

Simply, you don’t want to be a grandmother while young: you lack the experience to be a good one.

You don’t become a good one because a grandchild is born; you only become one because the time is right, and the time is right because you are experienced.

It’s, obviously, a different time today, thanks to technology. A note can go viral and bring you thousands of subscribers. A rant about polarizing topics like immigration can go viral on X and catapult you to prominence over there. Twisting the knife on topics like “how AI will create a permanent underclass” can see you get invited to The Diary of a CEO.

And yet we must be careful, we must be cautious, lest we become grandmothers before we have the experience to parent well.

The reason why there aren’t young grandmothers is that things simply take time.

I’ve been a writer in various capacities for a decade now. I freelance, I ghostwrite, I post online, I’ve written my own book and, of course, I write this newsletter. All of it is writing, but it’s very different, teaches different skills, and evolves at different paces.

There are things that I’ve only learned because I have been doing this for long enough.

The second reason there aren’t young grandmothers is that it isn’t particularly beneficial to be one while young; it might even be risky.

A mother might react, even panic; after all, she is only a mother for the first time. A grandmother doesn’t. She has good judgment, because she has a history to draw from. She is calm, measured, and steady, which is just what a child needs.

After my parents had passed on, I saw just how important experience is, because my grandmother was, for a period of time, my only parent.

So, let’s be patient as we work towards the things we are working towards. We succeed at the point where experience accumulates to match the requirements of a task. Experience is the thing we cannot buy or fake. It must be earned.

Also, the risk of being distracted or misdirected by early success must not be missed.

I know the glamor of having done this by 30 or that other thing by 40 is something we all want. Still, we must be aware that what’s earned, what happens when we are old enough to say, “Now, I’m centered enough to be sure this is what I want,” is more stable, fulfilling, and sustainable.

What about compounding, you ask.

Well, I’m glad that you ask. You become a grandparent when you’re older, but you’ve been learning about it all your life. Before you become a thing, you have been learning to be it.

Those who read my writing know that I write for the writing and for the life that I can build through writing. This second bit is important.

So, we must do and keep doing. This is how the compounding happens. As for the success, that point when the visible payoffs start to exceed the work we’ve been doing, that will inevitably happen, and how sweet when it happens when, like a grandmother, we are well equipped to handle, multiply, and be enhanced by it.

This Saturday, I urge you to reflect on these things, and if it pleases you, tell me what they cause you to think.