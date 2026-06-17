Recently, a lady friend of mine complained to me that her children were so lazy that, if she weren’t their mother, she would hate them. “They are just so very lazy,” she said, exhausted, “the scene disgusts me.”

I asked if she had told them how their behavior made her feel, to which she explained that it’s simply impossible for them to change. Perhaps it was a generational thing, she added; maybe the young just don’t care about being hardworking anymore.

This woman, like me, grew up somewhere rural. I understood her very well. I tried to explain to her that we were hardworking because we had to.

If I didn’t milk the cow, there would be no milk to cook tea. If we didn’t plant and cultivate, there would be no harvest, which meant no grain, which meant starvation. If I took a nap one afternoon and didn’t go to fetch water, that meant a household where you couldn’t bathe or wash anything.

In the village, everything ran like clockwork. You couldn’t be an hour late. It meant inconveniencing everyone and everything—the people counting on you, cows and goats that just needed grazing regardless of whether it was raining or not, and chickens ready to step out while you were still not ready for the morning dew.

The young of today, my friend explained, don’t inconvenience anyone. They can wake up at noon, and nobody will notice. Everything in that household will run just fine. They can be glued to their screens the whole day. There is no grain to prepare or firewood to collect. Life is good, so good it appears not to need them.

I don’t know if my friend’s kids are incurably lazy or if they just live in a household where labor isn’t necessary. She appeared to appreciate this perspective, but she proceeded to tell me something important: unlike in the old days, when you could say that your input mattered, her children appear to be experiencing the crisis of meaning that comes when one sees that nobody needs them.

You weren’t rich in the village, but you were needed. That household was poorer without you. This is not the case in the urban setting where your absence is barely noticed as it inconveniences no one.

I have never met a human being who didn’t want to feel that their work or role mattered, and yet, and especially so with the technologies of today, particularly AI, many are starting to look and feel like the children in the household my friend explained to me.

As technology replaces them and the roles they once played, they don’t know what to do next. This idea of being replaced, however, isn’t one that I agree with, and the rest of this essay is largely an exploration of this.

First, and obvious, some things are still better done by humans, even as AI continues to get better. Second, and most important, being useful and finding meaning need not be tied to things that must be done for money. If AI gets to the point where it can do many or most things, life will continue in some way, and we’ll all have to find meaning in something outside a task we do to get paid.

Perhaps we’ve really optimized for money too much that we are really completely directionless when it’s taken out of the equation.

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I don’t believe one is condemned to become a mere spectator in their own life just because AI can now do what they have always done. I know that because I have lived many lives, and some, like the village chronicles I share with you sometimes, involved deep immersion, activity, purpose, and meaning, even though there wasn’t much money.

It is possible that I am exaggerating how easy it is to see this point, largely because of this very history of having lived many lives. It might be true that someone in Nairobi, London, Mumbai, Dubai, New York, or Mexico City really doesn’t know how to live or be if their job, TV, or smartphone is taken from them.

I believe that there are many ways to matter, and I find it shameful that we, human beings of supreme intelligence, are really afraid that we cannot find ways to be useful, happy, and fulfilled just because a piece of technology promises or threatens to do everything for us.

Capitalism has crippled us into believing we are our income, and that even this we aren’t capable of earning in an era of technology that threatens to be more competitive.

This fear reflects badly on us. It saddens, just like the laziness that my friend saw in her children, especially because of how we appear to believe there is no way around it.

I believe that technology will only get better. Today is AI, tomorrow, perhaps an even more replacing version of it. Approaching life from the angle of just being good enough not to be replaced feels really small for me. It is a mockery of life, the beauty, and the gifts of human capabilities.

Sometime in 2016, months after I had graduated from university, I recall speaking with a friend who was happy to have landed a job in finance. I congratulated him, and then he asked what I planned to do regarding my career.

“You were especially good in applied economics,” he reminded me. “Something within financial economics, perhaps”

“The best there is and can be in that field,” I told him, “I wouldn’t consider it a success to become it.”

“What, then, I’m really curious,” he asked.

I actually don’t remember giving him a clear answer, mostly because I didn’t have one. But life is long, and we found ourselves chatting recently (he is an avid reader of my Substack).

“You are a man of thought; you are in the wisdom business,” this old friend now offered an explanation of what I have become, proceeding to reveal how he is envious of the freedom that I now enjoy and the impact he noted I was making.

He told me that he likes that his job pays him well, but he expressed fear that with AI coming for everyone, nobody knows him outside his organization. He fears the unknown as he has no personal brand that he could leverage if the axe falls.

He asked if I fear AI, and I told him generally not, because I strive to find many ways to be useful, and what I do to earn money is just one of them.

I write because I think I have things worth saying, and, through the work I continue to share, many have revealed to me just how important what I do is to them. I like this way of remaining useful; I want to keep developing and honing it.

I don’t know which type of technology will exist centuries from now; I don’t know if it will further, replace, or bury. But here is what I know: There will always be people who want to read. People who want to be inspired, challenged, and enlightened. I know because I am one of them.

The Prince by Niccolò Machiavelli is a book that’s almost 500 years old. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius is almost 2,000 years old.

I am not shy to reveal that I want my works to rival these master texts in longevity. I, like these men, cannot possibly concern myself with what technology will disrupt what and when.

I want to think the best things and share them with those who care to read my writing. I want this today, and it’s what I will want 1,000 years from now (not me, of course; the writing that will outlive me).

This is something that I am ready to work hard at and find relevance and meaning in.

I will end with an idea that I have shared in the past, and it’s about timeframes. The attitudes we have about everything have to do with how long our timeframes are. Hope, fear, industry, sloth, creation. You build based on how far you can see.

Let’s find what we want our lives to be about and, as cliché as this will sound, everything will follow, because it will have to. After all, where else can it go, and who else can it choose?

“It,” here, is basically things that are rewards, like money.