Everyday Living

Everyday Living

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Afro•Reads's avatar
Afro•Reads
1d

Hitting many great points again Patrick! AI cannot replace all and maybe we are living with more luxury than we had growing up that. So much that we don’t always have to use certain skills as readily and it appears that we are lazier as a society. But also, I wondering about your friend. Maybe it is a personal problem within the household

Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Muindi
Mansi Kwatra's avatar
Mansi Kwatra
2d

I have always looked up to you and everything you had to say about life, Patrick. So I understand when your friend says that he hasn’t really built a brand outside of his organisation. Substack has given so many of us the opportunity to connect, something I never thought was possible in my life. AI may replace many things, but it will never be able to replace the beauty of authentic, real human interaction.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Muindi
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Muindi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture