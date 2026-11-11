“The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership.” Chinua Achebe, The Trouble With Nigeria

Nairobi

When I visited Nairobi for the first time, I remember my elder brother asking me, “So, what do you like about the big city?” I remember telling him that it was big and fast, that unlike the village, it seemed to have so many things going on.

Years later, after I had lived in Nairobi for many years and was in essence a Nairobian, I remember reflecting on this question, and I now understood what I really meant re Nairobi being “big and fast”: possibilities.

In the village, there weren’t many things to be. Life was small and slow. In Nairobi, there were many things to be; there were possibilities. I saw them, I felt them; I saw people being them. I saw them the first time I visited, and then I would see them every day for the many years I was part of the city. I had become them; I continue to.

I have routinely reminded that I am a writer for practical reasons, not sentimental ones. As my twenties unfolded, I pictured the life I wanted to build, and I saw that writing was the way to it. The things I imagined, for myself and others that are dear to me—the possibilities—I saw the pen as the tool that would deliver them.

I am a practical man; I am loyal to the ways that will deliver the things I am working toward.

I write this essay because I cannot help but feel that this art of keeping an eye on possibilities is weakening, fading, and we are all guilty as to why. We no longer appear to encourage each other these days; we are not keen to show each other how life is enhanced when we imagine possibilities.

There is plenty of evidence.

The Politics of Demagoguery

There was a time when nations seemed ambitious and focused. There was a time when leaders behaved in ways that told and showed the people, “This is where we should go; this is what we should become as a nation.”

In other words, there was seriousness.

Share

These days, there is simply too much foolishness and clownery. Leaders don’t inspire; you cannot detect the slightest sense of purpose and direction in their speech, conduct, and leadership. The masses aren’t better; it’s their mediocrity that has produced these leaders.

Hollow Workplaces

I’ve never worked a corporate job, but I have friends who do, and they speak of an extractive place. Recently, they complain a lot about optimization.

“My job is such a draining thing, man,” a friend will say, “as long as you give them [the employer] every second of your time there, they don’t care about anything else.”

Now, I’ve never run a company, but if I ran one, I would see an organization as an entity that’s out to carry out a mission, to create value, to achieve something. It makes sense, then, to ensure that every stakeholder sees the importance, value, and impact of what they do.

This, obviously, isn’t the case. It cannot be with so many disengaged, detached, and bored employees. The bosses just aren’t implementing a vision that employees look forward to becoming part of. There’s no leadership.