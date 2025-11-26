The best way to support my work is by becoming a paid subscriber. If these essays have proved valuable to you, if you can, please do upgrade to paid. Grateful to all who support Everyday Living in a paid capacity.

Money. Power. Status. Fame. Possessions. Positions. Promotions. We want these; we need them. We want them for what they can do for us, and we also want them because we think they can make us happy. But they cannot do the latter, and I will tell you why.

Anything that I’ve ever wanted or needed, I was frustrated that I didn’t have it. This is for a genuine and legitimate reason: having it would have enhanced my life, and so, by definition, my life was poorer because I didn’t have it.

There are good reasons why we won’t have something we need, and at the center of this explanation is that we aren’t yet at a point where we can obtain it. We don’t know enough, we aren’t competent enough, we don’t have the required reputation. Simply put, we don’t (yet) have the value to exchange for it.

We are thus unhappy because we cannot have something we need.

The job you want but cannot get; the promotion you seek but your employer won’t give you. The love you seek, but the people you want don’t appear to want you; they don’t even notice you. The subscribers you think you should have, but Substack tells you, you aren’t there yet.

And so, you improve, you become better, and what was out of your reach now isn’t. In fact, you can get it. There’s only one problem: you no longer need it, because growth has meant that you’ve outgrown it. You are beyond the need it once satisfied.

The boss wants to give you the promotion, but you don’t want it. In fact, you have your letter of resignation ready. You want to leave the organization and concentrate on growing your own thing. The people who once didn’t see you now do, but it doesn’t make any difference, because you have outgrown the need to be seen by them. You were once desperate for love, and people who didn’t want you now do, but you don’t want them; you don’t even want the games that come with loving and being loved nowadays.

I surprise people when I tell them I was happier as a child while growing up in poverty than I am today, possessing many things that I could only dream of then. This, of course, has to do with the fact that children are generally happier as they don’t know many things that adults must worry about, but it also illustrates the fact that happiness has nothing to do with acquisitions.

Anything that you’ll ever be offered, you’ll be beyond, and then it won’t make you happy, because you simply don’t need it by the time anyone notices you to offer you, it.

Any prize you will be offered depends on people noticing your value and moving to recognize it. People are always late. Second, because you are growing, changing, and ambitious, you have your focus on the next thing, perhaps the fifth next thing.

By the time they come around to telling you “you’re beautiful and kind,” “you write well,” “you should lead our nation,” “I value our friendship,” “we want you to oversee our Middle East operations,” etc., they’re too late; their compliments don’t matter.

Things, then, cannot make you happy, because you either don’t have them or they come too late. They don’t matter; they never have and never will.

Notice that I’m not so foolish as to say things are irrelevant. We want food for our stomachs, a soothing movie does calm us down, and a compliment from a friend does make us realize that someone at least notices our effort and trying.

But these cannot make us happy. They are essentials that we consume and move on to what we still don’t have. So, we either don’t have (because we aren’t at a point where we can have) or are beyond the thing, perhaps even now despise it.

The lesson, then, is a simple one: seek, but don’t make the mistake that many do by imagining that anything you’ll ever come to have will give you lasting happiness.

There are many things I don’t have yet, so it is not as if I’ve explored the limits of having. But I have enjoyed the improvement that makes it possible to assess the worth of things, at least enough to understand why happiness is elusive, and why it need not be because it’s always within the capacity of anyone at any time to have it.

The paradox of a world where life has objectively improved by any measure, yet people are deeply unhappy, can be explained. We imagined that all we’ve come to have would make us happier. We were wrong.

You can eat better food and wear fancier clothes, sleep in a better house, and drive better cars. These things are good, and we should seek them. We should have the benefits of improved standards of living.

But to be truly happy, we must learn to divorce things from the occurrence of happiness. We must know that we can be happy before what we’re waiting to happen happens, and we must also know why it happening won’t make us happier.

It’s either you are seeking or you’re beyond the thing you’ve always sought. It will be so until the end of time. Know so that you don’t expect things to do what they cannot do for you; know so that you know that nothing needs to happen for your life to be full.