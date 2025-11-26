Everyday Living

Everyday Living

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra Serrano's avatar
Sandra Serrano
19h

My husband and I were just talking about this last week. He’s in a mental health counseling master’s program, and he keeps coming home with these amazing little nuggets of wisdom. One of his professors said we should aim for contentment instead of happiness. She explained that happiness is quick and flashy (a spike) but contentment is steady. It lets you feel good in the “right now” while still leaving room to grow. I LOVE that. What do you think?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Muindi
Teyani Whitman's avatar
Teyani Whitman
1h

Such fascinating words: wants, needs, happy, unhappy…

I’ve given them much thought thru my years. There are very few things that I “need” (of course the basics of food, water, clothing, shelter) and there isn’t a very long list of things I want anymore… things I want are quite intangible… health, the ability to see clearly and drive once again.. things like that.

One thought I have is that people who want or need the approval and attention of others are sadly in the habit of placing their yardstick for measurement outside themselves. When it is outside of us, we give so much power to all those things and people. It places us in a position of vulnerability due to that power over us. It’s much easier to bring our assessment (our yardstick for measuring) back into ourselves, and learn how to validate ourselves. The more we maintain our personal power, the happier we can be.

Yet then we are back to the conundrum of what is happiness anyway, and how do we attain it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Muindi
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture