A friend, burned out from her corporate job, sought to chat with me.

She wanted to know how I manage to keep everything going. “One thing I’ve always admired is how you can remain consistent for a really long time,” she commented. “Also, you always look calm, unhurried, and generally sure of your direction.”

“Just tell me what you think I need to know,” this friend said, cheekily, with the warmth that characterizes the atmosphere of good friends catching up after some time.

It was a much lengthier conversation, of course. We talked about work, life, the future, legacy, destiny, and many other things.

My secret, I explained to this dear friend, is that I don’t do things to win. This, initially, can seem confusing; those who’ve read me for long enough know how ambitious I am. So, it confuses people when I tell them I don’t do things to win.

How can someone who talks of ascent adopt this as a philosophy? I can explain, and you will love it.