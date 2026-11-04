Everyday Living

Everyday Living

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Jeanine Kitchel's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel
14h

I agree. I could never see the real significance of LinkedIn. It seems hollow, without heart or purpose. Like a bland advertisement. I tried it for a while, but even those making connections or trying to seemed uninterested.

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1 reply by Patrick Muindi
Alessandra's avatar
Alessandra
16h

I like this take and fully agree, it is so boring to scroll on LinkedIn or come across a post and be like ooooh. Anyways, I think people are still too frightened to say what it is they think, especially on LinkedIn as it perhaps being related to work feels like the most consequential.

I am unsure, but this could be the issue because as someone who posts regularly on the platform, I also find myself hesitating. But I have yet to get to the bottom of this feeling, still sorting it out, but wanted to be honest!

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