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I’ve already written about LinkedIn twice before. Here, I argue that the nakedness of professionals begging to be chosen looks like prostitution, and yet, in this essay, I make the case that you should still be on LinkedIn, because, despite its flaws, it’s the most consequential online platform.

It’s hard spending time on LinkedIn, because it’s hard to read anything that causes you to pause, think, and reflect.

I spend quite a bit of time on X, Substack, YouTube, and LinkedIn, and I must admit that the last one is the least rewarding of all of them.

X is loud, and people there exaggerate how smart they are, but it’s still the best app to know what’s happening, and there are people there who are saying genuinely interesting and insightful things.

On Substack, Notes is starting to feel a lot like X. It’s also, today, largely a content machine where writers are racing to be discovered. When you subscribe to someone, however, you get to experience their thoughts in a quieter and unrushed fashion. Newsletters, then, have depth; they can teach you something.

When it comes to video, YouTube is, indisputably, the place to be.

LinkedIn, however, is no place for someone wanting to be educated, because the content you’ll come across is generally one of three types.

First, there is the inevitable how to grow on LinkedIn. Second, there will be something that’s someone showing some social proof. Usually, this will be in the form of someone sharing some statistics about growth, something to do with their business. Last, and shockingly common, is trite motivation.

All other platforms have these. Re the second type, I acknowledge just how important social proof is. There is, however, something exhausting about being on an app where people are outdoing themselves to show how much they are winning.

Perhaps this is businesses begging to be chosen. They, too, cannot avoid the prostitution I explained in my first piece on LinkedIn.

Now, we must acknowledge something: LinkedIn is a marketplace. People there are looking for work or clients. This is where LinkedIn’s consequentiality comes about. It isn’t a place where much thought is happening, but it is one where opportunities can be found.

This brings me to my biggest question: Can’t a marketplace be a place where thought, too, can be found?

To some degree, every platform is a marketplace. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be so attractive to those who spend time on them. And yet, most platforms still manage to be a place where, generally, you can experience content that can teach you something.

Why is it that this percentage is so small for LinkedIn? Besides “this is how to grow your LinkedIn,” “my business made X in revenue; buy from me,” or a screenshot of a boring motivational message, there is nothing else on LinkedIn.

How can a platform with 1.3 billion users not find this shallowness and hollowness unsatisfying?

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We talk so much about how we want life to be about a lot more than a job, and yet, on the site where it’s mostly about looking for a job, we show how little we are interested in being anything else, how little we value original thinking and good discourse.

On the app where we could show that we are a lot more than people looking for work, we show nothing.

Perhaps we simply aren’t; perhaps, past being someone’s employee, we aren’t much else.

There’s a reason why LinkedIn, specifically, has an AI slop problem. On Substack, people are actually here to read and think. On X, people do want to hear your fresh take. On YouTube, subscribers do want videos that educate them.

On LinkedIn, however, no one appears to care about good thinking. People are there to look for a job or gain followers for their brand. That’s why they care little about the means, because the focus is on the ends.

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But can a platform really keep going, remain relevant, when it isn’t a place where good thinking matters (especially in an age when good thinking is perhaps the only way to continue being human)?

I generally avoid announcing funerals, because it isn’t a good job to have, and because institutions can always redeem themselves.

But it’s impossible to resist this temptation with LinkedIn. As the nature of work is being transformed, it’s difficult to see how staleness, hollowness, and hostility to thought can be how a company continues to exist.

People want jobs, but people have always been more than their jobs. That more is shown in their thinking; the expression and encouragement of it.

To the extent that this isn’t the case on LinkedIn—the extent that the platform discourages and is openly hostile to it— then there will be a funeral.

Many of you are on LinkedIn. What do you think?