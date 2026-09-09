Those Who Pay Me

Many of you read my work for free, but some of you do pay me. There’s a reason why this is the case.

Those who pay me generally do it because of three reasons. First, they like the quality of my writing. They say, “This is worth my money.” But this isn’t everything, because not everyone who has this feeling proceeds to pay.

The second element of the decision to pay for my work has to do with me, not the work. Those who pay say, “I choose you; I pay you.” The “you” part is important. Sometimes, it’s everything. My paid readers not only like my work, they also like to support the one who produces it.

Third, to pay for something, you must have the means to pay for it. Some people like the work, choose the author, but cannot afford to shower it and him with money. This is something I understand, which is why I of…