Everyday Living

Everyday Living

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mansi Kwatra's avatar
Mansi Kwatra
8h

"because what’s best is what one carves" - this is spot on. I have never thought of it this way. I sometimes find myself wishing for someone to tell me what's best for me so that the road ahead is easier, not realising that whatever we create becomes our reality. Best is what we want to invest in. This is a good realisation to have as we move towards the next year!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Muindi
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Patrick Muindi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture