I. “What’s best for me?”

What social media platform is best for my writing?

I’m so tired of dating. I don’t know if I should try again.

Should I leave [your country] for [where everyone is immigrating to]?

Don’t know if to go all in on my side hustle…

I’ve heard a version of these things at one time or another. They signal people pondering alternatives or evaluating decisions. At their core, they reveal someone wanting to know what’s good for them.

They are true; they are real, but they convey a key limitation that we must all be aware of. What is good for you doesn’t exist; it doesn’t, because nobody could have built it for you.

I’m not a fan of social media. I’ve only been on three platforms so far: Facebook, X, and Substack. My judgment has been that the best social media platform is the one you have time for, the one you can build on.

The best relationship is the one you create, and you won’t know until you and your partner create it. Don’t enter into one if you aren’t ready; be ready to build when you start one.

The best country is the one you want to thrive in.

What’s best for you is what you have time for, because you can then imagine, create, recreate, build, develop, protect, preserve, and maintain in a way that enhances.

There’s no life out there waiting for you to slide into. No mission. No vocation. No organization. No country. There’s only what you are willing to sweat and bleed for.

It follows, then, that there’s nothing for one who isn’t building. He will forever keep searching outside himself, and then he will never find, because what’s best is what one carves.

II. Skill

When I started this newsletter, I always wanted to have many drafts ready at any given moment. I’d just pick any, edit, and publish. I didn’t feel at ease without at least 6 publish-worthy drafts in my folder.

I still like having drafts, but I don’t consider it a necessity as I did two years ago. I’ve simply come to have more ideas and thoughts than I can have drafts, and the process of producing a post, from the conception of an idea to hitting “send,” is simply shorter now, thanks to experience. I don’t need to panic simply because I don’t have a post ready to go.

There’s a broader lesson in this illustration, and it is that, over time, skill isn’t in preparation, but in the ability to deliver promptly, immediately, or on the spot.

We can theorize and prepare, but my experience is that what matters is the ability to function in the moment; moving and executing fast, minimizing errors, and learning from mistakes to do better next time.

We are wired to preserve energy; we don’t act until we have to. By the time we have to, it’s already late and pressure has mounted. The only thing that matters is the ability to deliver under pressure or taxing conditions, because, by the time we realize we must do it, this will be the environment we are functioning in.

III. All Good Things “Delete” Themselves

I’m not really a fan of dating apps; I prefer to meet dates through natural interactions in real life. Still, I do like Hinge’s tagline, “Designed to be deleted.” I believe anything good should be designed to be deleted, because what is good solves a problem, and thus removes the rationale for its necessity.

A parent who sees far enough doesn’t shield her children; she prepares them for a life without her. A good teacher claps with joy when his student exceeds him, because, then, he himself has succeeded in his mission.

That is why governments and NGOs have an incentive problem. Every government gets larger, not smaller, and an NGO that’s effective shouldn’t be around for long.

The longer a relationship—romantic, platonic—lasts, the less the need to communicate. The point of communication is to get to the point where nothing much needs to be said for there to be understanding. That’s why every relationship starts to end when there are communication issues. If what should be needed less is suddenly essential, then parties simply just don’t want the same thing anymore.

Look around, what was needed and is still needed, months, years, or even decades later? Everything good should be “designed to be deleted,” because it should empower those in it to not need it anymore.

Won’t we be poor, then, if we don’t keep anything?

Yes, but only if we are limited in our thinking.

There are many problems to solve for an NGO. A government should effect policy in a way that makes citizens richer and freer, and they’ll gladly give it taxes so that it stays out of their personal affairs. The student who leaves the apprenticeship creates the space for many others; the master is always busier as more students leave his nest. The parent who empowers doesn’t fear death; she knows her children can thrive without her.

We do, and then we retreat to the background, because our doing gives wings; it doesn’t create dependency or codependency. We empower; we don’t extract.