Occasionally, people I haven’t spoken with for some time contact me. Initially, it will appear like an innocent greeting or wanting to know how I’m doing.

I tell them about my writing—this newsletter, my book, The Practice of Living, and the other work I do on a freelance and ghostwriting basis.

And then, predictably, I realize that their “what are you doing these days?” isn’t an honest question. Actually, what they really want to know is if I’ve conformed to a version of life they wanted or still want for me.

Some knew me when I was younger; some perhaps ran an organization that once helped fund my education.

They think what I was then is what I am and should be now. They had this picture of a schoolboy who, upon finishing university, would get a job in one of the nation’s big companies, maybe be married by 30; generally, life as they knew (and perhaps still know) it.

And then I tell them I am not any of those things; I tell them what I am doing and where I want to take it. I tell them where they can find my works and support my mission, if they want.

They usually don’t. It’s the last time I speak with them … until the cycle repeats, again.

You will be surprised at how patronizing and tyrannical people can be, especially those who claim to care about you. This stubbornness to stick with an image they had of you doesn’t arise from misunderstanding or foolishness. It’s actually more strategic.

You see, they had placed you in a certain category, and they wanted you to stay there, forever. Perhaps it makes them feel powerful if you play this role, perhaps they get to control you, perhaps they get to feel superior. Either way, you are what they wanted you to become, and they are happy to have shaped you.

When you don’t conform, when you show you can be a lot more, their plans unravel.