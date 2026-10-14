First, an announcement:

I wish to announce a new phase in the trajectory of this newsletter: I am now allowing sponsorships and partnerships. To my readers, you read me because of my thinking and judgment. You can, therefore, be certain that these partnerships inject energy into what we have and plan to have. To those who seek to collaborate in this capacity, you can always chat with me in the DMs.

Second, today’s guest:

Today’s partnership is with Stacy Muur, who runs the newsletter Stacy's Brain, where she shares research-rich insights that help brands grow. I’ve personally enjoyed her analyses, and particularly like how they are backed by data. If you are a founder or marketer, you, especially, cannot not want to experience Stacy’s approach. Please do check out her work, and if you like what you find, subscribe to her publication.

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Now, to Everyday Living business:

When it emerged that Phia, a shopping app co-founded and owned by Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Bill Gates, and Sophia Kianni, was cookie stuffing (claiming unearned affiliate sales), the backlash was immediate and strong.

Phia was essentially lying about its revenue, and its founders were aware of it.

Many people were surprised that Phoebe, especially, was lying about money. She is the daughter of Bill Gates; she’ll never run out of money. They were right, but they were also very wrong, because Phoebe’s conduct had nothing to do with money.

Phoebe is a rich kid, but what she desperately wants is to be more, to be known as an entrepreneur. Her father isn’t just rich: he is a business magnate. Phoebe wants to have her own reputation; she wants to be more than Gates’s daughter.

If she will be and entrepreneur, she will have to earn it. If she will have this reputation, she will have to work for it. There is nothing that her money can do for her. Founders build things. If she will be known as one, she, too, must build things.

She thought she could cheat. She was wrong.

I was having lunch in a very unassuming restaurant in Nairobi. On my table was also a copy of The Africa Report. I’d read a bit and look up, just to feel the atmosphere of being in this subtly hidden yet beautiful establishment.

There was this lady who would look at me, clearly wanting to say something, but didn’t want to appear as if she was staring. So, I looked at her, warmly and invitingly, signaling, “You can actually talk to me if you want to.” She did.

“Are you this man?” she asked. She was now showing me my Substack profile on her phone. I smiled and said yes. We had a brief chat. She told me she was a subscriber, and she really appreciated my writing, although she was the quiet type who just read and don’t say anything.

And then she told me, “Never stop; your work is actually changing lives.”

There are many things that money can do for one who has it, things that make a difference, things that one who doesn’t have money has to do without.

If you have money, you can eat good food, get the best education, have the best health care, have the space and peace to think about things in a way that you can create and innovate, and maybe live long enough to actualize your dreams.

And yet, there is what your money cannot do for you, just as Phoebe realized.

If you will be something, you will actually have to do it; you’ll have to do it well, well enough for people to know you as someone who’s good at that thing. There is simply no shortcut.

Writers write, founders start things, comedians say funny things, diplomats are good negotiators, bankers know money, etc.

You cannot get another person’s reputation. You have to earn your own. Money, the reputation of your parent, can open doors for you, but you actually have to earn the right to stay in the room that daddy or mommy’s name gets you into.

When you are poor, you learn early on that you must earn anything you will have. The rich, however, are poor at understanding the limits of inherited influence.

I was recently consulted by a young man from a family with a decent amount of money. As we talked, he told me the truth. “I want to be like you. I want to have that quiet confidence, the one where you know what you have, you’ve earned,” he said earnestly.

I told him that it will be both easy and hard. He doesn’t have to worry about mistakes he cannot survive financially; he will always have a safety net, some family money to fall back on. It will be hard, however, like it is for everyone, because, past this stage, there’s nothing his money can do for him.

Poverty does set one back, but my lived experience is that once one has a skill, all that’s needed is time. (I’m simplifying here, of course. The point is that you don’t have to imagine you cannot become what you want just because you don’t have the power of generational wealth behind you.)

Here on Substack, for example, your background is irrelevant. It doesn’t matter whether you are rich or poor, are in New York or Kabul, have a PhD or didn’t finish high school. Only one thing matters here: good writing. If you write well, you will be embraced. If you don’t, you have nothing, because all these other things cannot offset the inability to think and write well.

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There are things no one can do for you, things that no one can give you. Bill’s money and name cannot make Phoebe an entrepreneur. She has to earn it the way anyone else with that reputation has had to.

On this day in 1996, I was a six-year-old kid battling poverty and malnutrition. Today, I am a thinker and a writer, praised and consulted because of my clarity. Nobody has given me this; nobody could.

There is what wealth cannot give, and there is what poverty cannot take, because there is what only we can make ourselves into.

If we expect the circumstances we were born into to give us things, we are being foolish and lazy. Life punishes the foolish and lazy. If we blame the circumstances we were born into for things we haven’t become, we love excuses. Life punishes those who think excuses matter.

I’ve often revealed that I found a cure for envy by crafting a life so specific to my preference that I arrived at the conclusion that nobody can give me what I want. I work hard for what I want because no one else can give it to me.

As for the obstacles I’ve had to face, I have generally found a way to overcome most of them, and thus those who were ahead of me because of the cards I was dealt, they aren’t anymore, at least not in a way that would cause me to envy them.

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The challenge of today, the point of this essay, is to identify what you want that no one can give you. This will give you unusual clarity, because you won’t waste time looking for it elsewhere. What only you can give yourself, you know that you must create.

Contrary to what many people think, money is low on the list of what matters. You can have money by being born into it. Impact, legacy, however, must be earned.

To her credit, Phoebe isn’t a fool. She at least knows what being born into money cannot give her. She is, however, wrong in thinking she can fake or steal it. She has now entered the realm where she must hustle like everyone else.

Here, it’s just you and the evidence. You either write well or don’t, are a clear thinker or not, are a skilled surgeon or aren’t, are funny on stage or bore the audience to tears, or build things or don’t know how to.

Some of you will recall this essay where I argued that everything is fair in the long run. I love this essay because it contains one of the finest thoughts I’ve ever had.

Life finds a way to equalize us. It doesn’t take long to realize that competence is supreme, and that regardless of where we started, we’ll have to earn our place. The skilled ascend, and everyone else fades.

Let’s all earn what we want to be known for, because we are reputable people who like things this way, and because, in the long run, there’s simply no way around this.