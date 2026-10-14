Everyday Living

Everyday Living

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Tinashe D. Ndhlovu's avatar
Tinashe D. Ndhlovu
Oct 14

Really enjoyed this, Patrick. A good reminder that qualifications can open doors, but skills and credibility have to be earned. It must have been lovely to meet a subscriber in Nairobi, too. There's something special about those unexpected encounters.

And congratulations on opening up the newsletter to sponsorships and partnerships. It's been great following your journey and seeing how the Substack has grown. Looking forward to this next chapter, my friend!

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1 reply by Patrick Muindi
Bansi Pattni's avatar
Bansi Pattni
6d

This is so true, if you write well you will be embraced and it doesn’t matter what credentials you have or don’t have. Congratulations on your collaboration and I love what you’ve built. You are an inspiration 😊

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