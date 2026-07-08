The writer who writes a book in a month after having postponed for months is not disciplined. The student who is married to the library just before exams is not disciplined. The lover who strives to make a relationship work after a poor selection of a partner isn’t disciplined.

Camping in the gym, going extremely hard to lose weight, isn’t being disciplined.

These actions are good, praiseworthy even, but they are nothing more than being mature enough to bear the consequences of correcting one’s mistake.

Many people erroneously equate discipline with force. This is wrong. At its core, discipline is effortlessness (I will circle back to this later).

Trying too hard isn’t discipline. The point of discipline is to train, repeat, refine, and perfect to the point of obtaining unconscious competence. Discipline is the dancer so agile that they move with ease, so much that they appear not to be moving at all.

Discipline, then, isn’t just action. It’s planning and prioritization; it’s foresight. It’s seeing what you never want to be compelled to correct.

Discipline is studying early to not be married to the library. It is writing 500 or 1,000 words every day to not have to rush the process of writing a book. It’s seeing the extra weight before it becomes a problem, then moving to cut food intake. It’s saying no to the irresistible lover who you aren’t compatible with for a long-term relationship.

Discipline, for the most part, remains largely invisible, because it simply avoids the problems that many who claim to be disciplined are working so hard to end or contain.

I have a certain dislike for lateness that some people in my life have often found to be extreme. It might appear so, but only when one looks at the lateness. However, to me, being late isn’t about the lateness; it’s about the lack of discipline.

If you cannot be on time, you have no respect for time, the medium in which things happen. You will always be behind; you will always be in a hurry, firefighting, and fixing things. You will appear to be working hard, but only because you are dealing with problems you were just not good enough to learn to avoid.

I’ve never met anyone that’s chronically late that is disciplined.

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Action is good, but thought-out and strategic action is better. The squirrel runs, but it still gets eaten. The lion stalks, then chases, and then, with power, chokes to death. The squirrel runs; the lion has discipline.