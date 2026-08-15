Everyday Living

Everyday Living

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Tinashe D. Ndhlovu's avatar
Tinashe D. Ndhlovu
1d

Thank you for these gems , my friend.

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1 reply by Patrick Muindi
Leanna Bishop's avatar
Leanna Bishop
3d

Patrick, I camr across this in my feed access really compelled yo read. And I’m glad I did. there’s one part of this in particular I really want to poke at with you because I’ve found myself asking this question elsewhere recently too. What makes one person experience enormous adversity and somehow turn it into clarity, agency, competence and forward movement, while another person experiences adversity and becomes stuck behind it, sometimes for generations? Is it character & temperament? Genetics? Attachment? The adult who happened to show up at the right time? Opportunity? Nervous system capacity? Culture? Luck? Some giant bloody cocktail of all of it? 😂

I want to note I’m asking this very aware of my own privilege. I didn’t grow up with enormous wealth, but reading your story makes me recognise just how much opportunity and support I did have access to, and fuck, how easily we can mistake some of that for purely our own doing.

So when you say not everyone is resilient enough not to be crushed, THAT is where my brain went. What do you think made the difference for you? What was in your particular cocktail that meant everything you experienced became something you could move through rather than something that kept you there? I hope that makes sense. I genuinely don’t know the answer and I’m not even sure there is one, but I’d really love your perspective on it because I think there’s something enormous sitting underneath that question.

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