Sometimes, I get asked what I’d advise someone who has to start from nothing. Those who’ve read my writing for long know about my past of being born into poverty and being orphaned at 8.

Not that I have much, but I’ve managed to build a life that some find interesting enough to ask this question: “Given where you started, what would you advise those who, for whatever reason, face similar or comparable circumstances?”

It’s a good question, because the truth is that many people will have to give themselves anything they’ll ever obtain. So, here, in this essay, I share the perspectives, attitudes, and techniques that I believe can lift anyone out of anything.

1. Seize the Clarity You Were Handed

When you are born poor and then your parents die, you acquire an unusual clarity early on, because there is simply nothing to distract you.

There’s nothing to inherit, and there’s no one to pity you. You look around, and the only path is forward. You are freed from the burden of options, unlike those who have to wonder whether to go to law school or work in the family business.

If you are starting from nothing, the only thing there can be is what you build. Let that sink in; let this understanding give you focus. Let it be the incentive that fuels your desire for excellence.

2. You Can’t Be Envious; You Simply Cannot Afford It

By definition, other people will have things you don’t have. You cannot and must not envy them, because envy is the thing you cannot afford. Those born into things can be envious. If they distract themselves and make nothing out of their lives, they can still fall back on what they were born into. Unlike you, they don’t have nothing.

You, however, have nothing to have if you don’t create, and I’ve never seen an envious person who masters the attitude of abundance enough to create, make, build, and arrive at plenitude.

This is not moral advice; it’s clarity. The master hunter drops anything that would slow him down. Envy will slow you down. You have a lot of pressures to deal with. You are poor with no support system. You simply have no capacity for envy.

3. You Cannot Not Be Farseeing

Getting anything in life that matters is hard, even for those born into privilege. This means getting anything will be a lot harder for you. You must learn to rid yourself of any arbitrary timelines and timeframes that society imposes on people.

You need time, a lot of it. Give yourself time, and then use foresight to build in that longer timeframe.

I don’t praise patience, foresight, and long-term thinking for no reason; my interest in these is not mere excitement. They are necessities for one who starts while behind. The beauty is that they are tools that are available to you.

It’s costly to conform, because in conforming, you enter a competition where you don’t have the tools needed to win. You cannot compete with those who’ve always had money, networks, connections, and reputation. You will only end up thinking you aren’t good enough, something you cannot afford to do.

Remember, not even your mother is around to remind you how capable you are. If you doubt yourself, it’s over.

4. Avoid All Types of Victimhood

I’ve shared a thought that some have found uncomfortable, and yet I have repeated it: you don’t need to be hurt by everything.

I believe all the discourse about healing is actually doing more harm than good. I believe few things should ever hurt to the point of necessitating healing, and thus much of the writing and videos on healing are, to a large degree, self-indulgence.

You must know that people simply don’t care. Second, even when they do, there’s still what no one can do about your sad story. Third, your story need not be sad.

I don’t look at my past and see a sad story. I see just history, reality, and events. People are born into poverty all the time, and people die all the time. Things will happen. You cannot be stuck in the past. You have a responsibility to keep going and change your fate.

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5. Be Strategic About Money

That you are poor or starting from nothing means there isn’t much money or opportunities where you were born. Money, then, lies outside. That’s why even parents encourage their children to move out of their villages and small towns to cities.

It’s hard to succeed where your parents didn’t, and that they didn’t is why you have to build from nothing in the first place. Acquire the skills that can aid mobility, then move.

But you don’t always have to move. We don’t work in factories anymore; many of us work on our laptops. In today’s age of connectivity, you can be in one place and have global reach.

I write, and I’m consulted, from Nairobi, and I have clients from many places. I don’t need to ever be in those other places. And—and this is important—this makes it possible to earn in dollars and spend in shillings.

Money also depends on where you come from; it depends on what currencies you earn and spend in. There is a reason I’d rather be in Nairobi; there’s a reason why Europeans are flocking to Thailand. Understand currencies and see your money grow wings.

We live in an era of globalization. Go where your money means the most—you can go there physically or virtually.

6. Overcome Stereotypes

Most people don’t like poor people. I wish it weren’t this way, but it is. Part of building from scratch is overcoming the limitations that the very reality of having to build from nothing imposes. You must grow to become one who isn’t affected by any insults that will come your way, and you must grow to convince people that you are a person they should listen to.

The good news is that everybody respects competence. If I write well, you want me to ghostwrite your memoir, even when you don’t like me. If you are sick, you want the best doctor; you want to get well before you go back to the little foolish business of “I don’t like people like you.”

The bad news is that it takes time to acquire skills and the competence that will see people give you a chance; the evidence that will outweigh their prejudices. Still, become these things, for yourself, and for the practical reasons that whatever work you’ll ever do will require clients, and you cannot have them if you don’t have a reputation.

7. Today Is the Best Time for Those Who Must Start From Nothing

Starting from nothing is hard, but it’s not impossible. Actually, there has never been a better time for those who must do it.

You have the opportunity to reach more people than those who had to do it in the past. That I can reach you with these words is the very illustration of this point. Whatever you can do, whatever you’ve been training to be good at, take it to people online. That is why I am keen to encourage people to build a personal brand. This is your leverage; this is where you can find those who value your work enough to share it, spread the word, or pay you.

Of course, they won’t do it if your work isn’t good. But it is, or it will be, because you’ve been making it so for the last ten years. We’ve already established that things take time, because it takes time to be good, especially when you had to do it against all odds.

8. Know What Mistakes You Shouldn’t Make

I’ve seen many make this mistake, and it’s a sad one, because they aren’t bad people; they just misread their situations. In chapter 4 of The Practice of Living, I urge people to be precise because opportunities are rare. This is especially true for those who start with nothing.

We cannot avoid making mistakes; this is how we learn. But all mistakes aren’t the same. The point is to be one who makes the fewest mistakes in the course of arriving at a desired outcome.

You cannot be the rudest children in the foster care system. You cannot be the most expensive employee that the startup has ever known. People with systems to fall back on can be these things, but again, people who have such systems aren’t foster kids and aren’t looking for jobs.

So, as I argue in The Practice of Living, be good, and be precise. You want to be the sharpest instrument. When you pray, you don’t ask for ten chances, because you know how to make use of one.

So, prudence, not hesitation, and caution, not fear. You don’t want to spend your time rising from mistakes you shouldn’t have made in the first place. Remember, you barely have time. The few times that fortune looks your way, you must make them count.

9. The Reason Why You Do All This

A guy we’ve know each other for a long time once told me this when subscribing to my Substack:

“I’m paying for the work, but I’m also paying to support you, because I know what it’s taken to get to where you are, especially given where you started.”

He’s a lawyer, and he grew up middle class. He once told me that if it’s so hard to become something for someone who had some money while growing up, he can only imagine how hard it must be for one who didn’t.

I don’t have children yet, but when I do, I don’t want them to have to start from nothing. I don’t think I owe them much, and certainly won’t want to provide for them in a way that prevents them from learning things they should for an autonomous life. Life is hard, even when you don’t have to face poverty. The best gift is to be trained on how to handle it.

Still, it’s very hard and exhausting to have to earn everything, and not everyone is resilient enough to not be crushed.

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I think children should at least get the basics provided for them—the basic needs, the social needs like education and healthcare, and some reputation to build upon. Then, after that, it’s their job to earn what they become.

Life, then, doesn’t begin when you’re born; it begins where your parents left off. The point is to leave off where those who come after you won’t have to start at a negative.

If you had to start with and from nothing, you have a responsibility to ensure your children don’t. If everyone has to start from zero, then there is simply no momentum.

This isn’t just about your children. I’m making a broader point about civilizations here. If we all must start worrying about basic needs, we cannot build families, societies, or civilizations.

Each must do their best to move the human race forward by making it much easier for those who come later. As for the descendants for whom easier times will create soft and lazy people, these were perhaps never going to create anything anyway. They don’t negate the point of leaving a foundation for one’s children.

10. Have Fun While Doing All This

All these things will be hard, but you must train yourself to have fun while doing them. There’s only one life, and that yours must be spent catching up, surmounting, and overcoming doesn’t mean you become the unhappiest, anxious, or acidic person the world has ever known.

Everyone’s life is hard, and that includes those who were born into things you must earn.

Carry your loads with grace and elegance. Let your competence dazzle. There is never an excuse for being chronically unhappy.

We live, we strive, we win, or are felled. As for what it’ll be, that judgment will be in the autobiographies. For now, we still have time.