Some people aren’t building anything, and they have a perfect answer for why: it simply doesn’t matter.

They don’t want to write, even when they have ideas worth sharing. “I’m a nobody; no one will read anything I write,” they’ll explain. “AI is coming; it invalidates the point of building or starting anything,” others will defend themselves passionately.

They don’t want to create, they don’t want to fall in love, they don’t want to start enterprises, they don’t want to build their communities, societies, and nations.

And they are right, but only because they don’t see far enough, which is why it is a tragedy that they are right, because their being so is a sad illustration of a limitation in vision.

In the short term, it never really makes sense to build anything.

You are right: it’s a lot of tedious work, nobody cares, and it may all end in disappointment.

I have seen it in my own writing. You think you have excellent work out there; you know you do. Still, people don’t really care, and those who do just read it and move on. Not that you want much, of course, but how little your efforts and creations are noted and appreciated still surprises you.

Understand: people, generally, don’t care until you acquire a reputation. They don’t care about your newsletter, book, idea, invention, or startup. They have no time for your thing, let alone want to pay you for it.

But that’s only so for today. They will care once you become a brand; once they cannot ignore you. But you’ll never get here if you don’t keep producing these products and services that no one (except your mother, perhaps) cares about.

All pay is for reputation, but you cannot acquire a reputation if you don’t make something.

People who see how hard it is and rationalize inaction may seem wise now, but they won’t be in 2036. They will be as they are today: nothing bears their name.

If you want to see progress, look at where you were five years ago, look at the benefits accruing to you today because of a reputation you have acquired, something only made possible by the work you’ve done within those five years.

Five years ago, it would have made sense to tell yourself, “This is so hard, the probabilities so small. It doesn’t make sense to do it.”

But none of us knows the future; none of us knows the factors that will come to enhance our efforts, actions, labor, and creations.

If there is nothing, there’s nothing for luck to magnify. It’s the end. One who doesn’t build has seen how their life will end, because there is simply no space for miracles. Their life is linear and boring; chance doesn’t play any role.

When we do, however, we maintain the possibility of expansion, because what we create can interest others, including those who can cause, further, or accelerate our rise.

Over a long enough timeframe, if things do not change, the truest conclusion is that it’s someone’s inaction that has caused decline and stagnation.

Life may have gotten more expensive all over, but none can deny that, today, the same life offers possibilities that didn’t exist a few decades back. There are routes for ascent that didn’t exist five, ten, and twenty years ago.

It’s also true that to realize the promise of this expansion in possibilities, you do have to create something that you can sell to someone, solve a problem that someone has, and ask them to pay you.

Regardless of what things will ever be, there will always be a demand for people who can be useful. Human nature will not change, regardless of what technology will ever be. You can be useful by catering to fundamentals. You just have to be thoughtful, discerning, and predictive to know what people want or will want.

You don’t create to be paid, at least not initially. You create to be noticed, to shape perception, to acquire a reputation. You create to tell people, “Here is why you should listen to me.” This phase cannot be skipped.

There will be a time to get paid, and when it comes, you won’t have to ask for the money—or fame, if you are into that.

It’s not hard because it’s hard. It’s hard because of how obscure you must remain before you can become renowned.

I have said, and will repeat: everything is fair, but only in the long run. Creation, business, relationships, all of them. If you won’t do it for long enough, don’t do it at all, because you’ll simply be wasting your time.

You’re wrong about all the reasons you have for not building; all your hesitations are unfounded. If you don’t believe me, look back in 2031 or 2036, and all you’ll be is sorry about the opportunities missed.

The present is for living, nothing more. All foresight and wisdom are about the future. Everyone lives, but only the farseeing can see what there will or might be.

Look around you, and you will notice all the farseeing people are in the creator economy (regardless of how you define it).

If you can see far enough, you will not waste a single day that could have been spent giving fortune something to multiply.

All long-term thinking is optimistic. Pessimism is the wisdom of the short term.

What one hears, what captures their imagination, what they agree with, they are right, depending on the game they are playing and how long they see themselves playing it.