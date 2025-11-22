Everyday Living

Everyday Living

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BDS's avatar
BDS
41m

These thoughts were felt; and yes, I myself have been thinking about personal interactions and how they are more meaningful without screens and filters. Have we become so uncomfortable with our very thoughts and presence and others? Thank you for sharing these reflections.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Muindi
Jeanine Kitchel's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel
3h

'Say little, and those who always need more words will genuinely not have enough to go on when establishing grounds to interact with you; say too much, and you will inevitably say something foolish and offensive. Your choice.' I was taught to not go off the deep end and call someone out (for foolishness or whatever) esp w/ siblings/family. My husband, the exact opposite--he just says it like it is. As I get older I wonder if keeping things quiet is merely avoidance--bc in a big family, it all comes out anyway-either to the face or behind the back. I'm starting to be more forthright and forgetabout the outcome. Maybe that's just age. And love the last 'the master does not waste time.' Classic! And it is true with writing--it all seems to work its way into our words, doesn't it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Patrick Muindi and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Muindi
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture