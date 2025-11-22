A quick reminder: To those who’ve read or are reading The Practice of Living, please consider leaving a review on Amazon. It matters to other readers, and you know how social proof is everything nowadays. I appreciate, and hope the book is making a difference in your lives.

I. Hearts and Minds

Logic teaches, but only emotions move people enough to act. People know many things they don’t act on, and they also act on many things they don’t know. Know enough to teach, but connect enough with them to make them feel something.

The worst deceptions involve hearts, not minds. Erroneous arguments and faulty thinking can be detected and corrected, but we generally can’t help it when we feel something. Be careful, then, of those who can cause you to feel right, even about the wrong thing—selfish seducers when in love, demagogues in the political scene, a false sense of belonging in a corporation.

Lies are easily seen, but what one feels is their truth, even when unfounded.

Overall, we should know enough to communicate reason, and be emotionally intelligent enough to make others care about it. And because we will be led by others, too, we should be careful enough to avoid being misled by those who can make us feel right, even about things that aren’t good for us in the long run.

II. The Meanness of Children

I cannot help but notice that the children of today are meaner and more solipsistic. You see it in their interactions with other people. I was tempted to think that we, as a human race, are just becoming more selfish, but then I remembered it’s all about where one learns from.

People my age learned how to behave from watching adults. Now, people are selfish and self-centered, but grown-ups actually know how to be less so. It’s just one of the benefits of becoming older and learning that you cannot be just what you want; that you at least have to pretend.

Children of today learn what to be or mimic from TV and social media. On these platforms, the extreme is likely to be shown. They are seeing the worst, and they are learning to be it, because this is their reality. I grew up seeing how real people actually behave. I learned what’s real before being inundated with what’s curated.

Children of today don’t have this. They see the ranting of influencers and the solipsism of some stranger online, and then, by the time they are teenagers, this is and has been their world; they hardly interact with anyone in real life.

This is not a mere rant about how the younger are meaner. I am interested in this because these are the people who will become lovers, parents, guardians, CEOs, and presidents in the future, and the degree to which they think everything is about them is genuinely concerning, because it will have consequences for anyone they will interact with.

III. Words

Those who are careful weigh their words. They think about how what they say will be received and any possible responses and reactions. Speech, to them, is game theory where one thinks of the consequences before the action. That necessarily means there is a lot they do not get to say. This is a problem when dealing with people to whom you must say everything. You can remain unknown, your needs unmet, because you don’t say everything.

Those who are expressive aren’t more observant; they are just like children who haven’t grown up enough to think of implications before saying something. These might be boring in that they speak too much, and they may offend because they speak without restraint and filtering. But they have an advantage: they communicate fully, you know where you stand with them, they are known.

What and how much to say depends on whom you’re dealing with, but you cannot have it both ways. Say little, and those who always need more words will genuinely not have enough to go on when establishing grounds to interact with you; say too much, and you will inevitably say something foolish and offensive. Your choice.

As a rule, all depth speaks less, because depth interacts with depth where even little is a lot, and because imagination, observation, and experience completes and fills blanks. The opposite is true; one must know himself/herself and those they are dealing with.

IV. We Never Waste Time

At any given time, one of two things is happening: you are either engaging with your task or you’re filtering everything and synthesizing information to gain insights that help in the execution of the task.

If I am not writing, I am seeing ideas in anything that I am interacting with. I could be at the mall, at a funeral, watching kids play, on a walk, watching a documentary on whether AI is a bubble, reading a book about the scramble and partition of Africa, or practically anything else.

There is no such thing as wasting time, and one who ever admits to this is confessing they haven’t found a mission, vocation, obsession, or destiny upon which everything else should revolve. One’s task should be like teenage love, a fire so consuming that everything is wood. And then everything will fade in the background—if it pays, whether others approve of it, the inevitable rejection, if one might have to change cities or countries.

The master does not waste time, for time exists in the thing he is creating, and everything feeds into this dream of what he is building. Everything, thus, is in some way about the task before him. It is impossible to waste time because there is nothing else to spend it on.

If you find yourself wasting time, know that you have an even bigger problem, and it has nothing to do with time.