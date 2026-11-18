A client who had ghosted me recently resurfaced. He apologized, but before that, he confessed. He had proceeded and hired another ghostwriter, and he (the ghostwriter) gave him exactly what he had instructed him to produce.

But this client hated it.

“It read and felt like some work I had dictated,” he explained, “yet I wanted my thoughts extracted and interpreted.” “Now, I realize how hard this is, that not every ghostwriter can do it.”

A ghostwriter is not a secretary, I explained. When people hire me, for example, the writing is just part of the job. The other is distilling their thoughts to know what’s worth building a story around in the first place.

This client now understood that he had wasted both time and money. Plus, he revealed to me, his friend had ridiculed him. After showing him my Substack and LinkedIn profiles, this friend of his said, “You were a fool not to have sealed the deal immediately with this man.”

That was the confession. He proceeded to say he was sorry, and that he wanted us to resume working together.

And then, it was my turn.

First, I told him prices had doubled. I explained that I had initially charged him the price of friends and offered a discount on that already reduced price.

Also, he was now a client, not a friend. He would get everything clients get, but nothing more. (He had already sensed this, even brought it up; he noticed I didn’t ask him many personal questions, the type of someone checking in.)

I told him to evaluate these new terms, and that we’d continue if he accepted them.

I give a lot of chances; I just don’t give second chances. Actually, I think this is what everyone does; we’ve just never thought of it this way.

We usually get different chances, not second chances, and every chance you get after the first one is usually more expensive than the previous one.

I concluded that my client is not a serious person, and that he has poor judgment. Generally, I don’t work with people who I see as these things. However, where money is involved, we can always do what an insurer does re an account with elevated or unknown risks: raise prices.

But not everything can be solved this way.

If you cheat on your wife, she might forgive you, but she won’t trust you, at least not as she did before. You get forgiveness, even another chance, but with a different person.

If you let an opportunity you know you should seize pass, there will be another one, but it will be a totally different one.

The girl you didn’t say hi to. The man you didn’t introduce yourself to at the party. The pitch you didn’t send to that magazine. The app you didn’t build. The job you didn’t apply for. The diplomatic post you didn’t take.

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It’s not over, of course; there will be other chances. But here’s the thing: what you felt strongly about, you could have developed into something, because you could have put in the work, and for long enough.

Sometimes, what we’re feeling isn’t a cheap regret; it’s an admission that we weren’t good enough to recognize the opportunity that could have changed everything.

There is a reason we keep saying life is about courage, and few things demonstrate courage more than decisiveness and commitment. When you feel something inside you, when you notice an inclination, you should lean into it earnestly and seriously.

If you don’t, you could just be ignoring the signal that should have been your compass.

All first chances originate in you; they are the truths in you. They are you being aware enough to notice opportunities that are aligned. When you ignore your own internal voice, you enter games where you’ve already silenced or ignored the strengths needed to win.

That days repeat doesn’t mean they are the same; that you can always get another chance doesn’t mean you can build what you could have built. Even if you can, you’re late by the time it’s taken you to get this “second” chance—compounding waits for no one.

I have in the past cautioned that those born into plenitude must especially be careful, because they’ve lived in a world where they get many chances, and thus may erroneously think that the third chance is as good as the first.

In chapter 4 of The Practice of Living, I argue for precision, because most people won’t get another chance, let alone a third one, and I know because a man I once knew emailed me to tell me just how true he found that chapter to be.

It must have been high school. We were boys then. One boy kept forgetting that he was poor. He played too much and had discipline issues, and he lost a scholarship a charitable organization had given him.

He was bright, but he made a mistake I have seen many people make: having a loose comprehension of reality. He failed to see the mistakes he couldn’t afford to make.

Benefactors aren’t your mom or dad. The moment you prove you aren’t worthy of their support and generosity, they move on; there are many poor yet bright kids to support, after all.

“My fate was sealed then,” this old friend said, fighting tears, “my end began then, Patrick. I went to some schools where it’s barely possible to understand the prose you write now.”

I felt that, because I understood it completely.

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We talked, and I did the best I could to offer him the advice that, in my judgment, offered him the best plan and options given his situation at the time—it helped; he’s doing much better now.

If you have something you wouldn’t want to lose, don’t lose it. There are no second chances in life. There are different chances, and every one you’ll ever need will be more expensive than the one you squandered or didn’t seize.

Mostly, however, there won’t even be these different chances. When it comes to things that truly matter, there will only be mistakes we must now function in or spend an entire life fixing.

Fortune is discriminating. It favors the competent, and the competent are those who will never need many chances.

If you’re reading, rereading, or have read The Practice of Living, feel free to tell me the chapters that especially resonated, and why.