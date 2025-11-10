If you value these essays, become a paid subscriber of Everyday Living. Support the publication and dissemination of the thoughts shared in this newsletter. It makes a huge difference. I appreciate all who have upgraded to paid.

The Only Way

With time, as you ascend in any game, things become harder, because the quality of your competition also improves. Your opponents are now smarter, seasoned, more determined, have resources, etc. In essence, you are matched. The only thing that you have is time—to improve, to learn things that sharpen your edge, to refine in a way that makes competition irrelevant.

That is why the only thing that matters is persistence, because, at some point, the only distinguishing factor is time. If you stop, you won’t get better, and then you won’t benefit from the differences and advantages that only time can confer.

Don’t imagine that you’re better or superior. Even when undeniably so, this won’t be the case as your competition narrows. ‘A’ students are good, but only against ‘C’ students. Against other ‘A’ students, the edge evaporates; there’s only what time will create, because the effects of innate factors are eliminated.

Not everyone can be persistent, though; only the resilient can. Paradoxically, what determines success is not being smart or having resources. In the long run, the effects of these don’t matter that much. What matters is persistence, because with it, we stay in the game long enough to shape it in a way that makes what we are good at count.

Not everyone will be exceptionally intelligent. Not everyone will be born into resources. But we can all learn to be persistent, because we always have time, because we haven’t died yet.

Calm Down

I am a better writer now, at 35, than I was five or ten years ago, partly because I just have more things to interpret and reflect on. I imagine that I will have even more things to write about at 45, 50, or 70 than I have now. Getting older is actually very good when you are a writer.

Three years ago, when I was writing The Practice of Living, I had two other book ideas in mind. I’ve since thought of even more ideas. I actually believe, as the years pass, I’ll always have more ideas than I have the time to write books.

I don’t understand people who fear getting older or wish they were younger. My experience is that the years bring clarity and perspective that one shouldn’t trade for anything. Age makes you better at everything. You become a better friend, sibling, partner, traveler, parent, thinker, worker, dreamer, citizen.

Being a child or in your youth has its purpose, but so is being a young adult, in middle age, or an elder.

Don’t fear time. You are not late. Every stage of life has its beauty. Things happen much faster as you get older, because you now have the experience to make moments count.

Life, then, is not slipping away. You are simply entering the years where precision is the art; where experience delivers the concentration that heightens effectiveness. You won’t gamble anymore; you have a better idea about what you want. You will be a better lover or boss, a leader or operative, thanks to the years of experimentation and wandering.

Look carefully, discount the nostalgia, and you will realize that you love it now, today, this year, than at any other time in your life.

Larger Forces

Many people can notice change, but only when it involves them. This is a problem, because change can affect you without involving you.

If you are in a relationship, you can do all the right things and still lose, because the relationship can evolve such that there is no place for you. You can keep upgrading your skills and still be made redundant because your organization and the industry in which you operate have changed to not need you. Your country may crave isolationism to insulate itself, but then global order will evolve to render it irrelevant.

Notice how you’re changing, notice the elements that are changing in the system you operate in or are part of, and then notice when entire systems are changing. Notice these things so that you know where you belong in the new equilibriums that are being created.

Everything is a game, and sometimes your moves are dictated by the moves others are making.

Some nations are rising while others are falling. The nature of work is being irreversibly remade. Relationships haven’t been spared, and revealing if one has a partner is now “embarrassing,” because relationships, once seen as beneficial, are now judged as either superfluous or even a drain.

Everything changes. You do, too, and even when you don’t, your place in everything that’s changing is changing too. See these larger forces that determine what the game is now, where it’s going, and what it will become after things crystallize.

“I did nothing wrong, but everything still changed, and I was left behind.” This is usually the source of a lot of pain and confusion, and it happens when one focuses on himself/herself while ignoring what’s shaping up out there.