Everyday Living

Everyday Living

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manuela@Living Well's avatar
Manuela@Living Well
Nov 10

I really enjoyed these words. Thank you.

Only one comment in ragard to this statement: "See these larger forces that determine what the game is now, where it’s going, and what it will become after things crystallize." Yes, this is key for different reasons, but there can also come a time when you no longer care about the game itself. You have learned that the game is not for you. Through the years you have come to know updated versions of the game, only to realize that the game itself is just a game.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Muindi
Jeanine Kitchel's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel
Nov 11

Oh, a heavy one today, Patrick. At times, we must all gaze within.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Muindi
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Muindi
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture