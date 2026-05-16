Everyday Living

Everyday Living

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catherine emmanuella's avatar
catherine emmanuella
13h

every point is self-evident, except no.6

observe where power is going always, yes. but then go to where is just and right

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1 reply by Patrick Muindi
Tinashe D. Ndhlovu's avatar
Tinashe D. Ndhlovu
2d

This is a great initiative. I like how you talk about politics in a very honest and realistic way without overcomplicating it. The point about strong institutions mattering more than individuals really stood out to me. Also true that many people vote emotionally before rationally, even if we don’t always admit it. Thanks, Patrick.

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