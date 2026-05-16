This is the first in a series of articles where I will be sharing ten things or rules about something. Unlike Meditations, which touch on various topics, these will be ten things about just one thing, and they’ll be brief. Enjoy, and reflect on.

Government is a necessary evil. Some people discuss the state as if it is an institution that arises out of love. This is naivety.

For your taxes, you deserve public/social goods and being left alone.

Your politician doesn’t care about you, unless to the extent he must to secure your support. This isn’t personal. He simply doesn’t know you.

Democracy is in institutions. No man or woman can be trusted with power, certainly not one who is willing to pay the ugly and high price needed to obtain it. Where institutions are weakening, where power is mostly in the hands of individuals, there’s only one logical end: absolutism.

Politics is about one thing and one thing only: power. It will never be decent, because power is something everyone wants more of.

Don’t endlessly talk about politics. Observe where power is going, then go there, or act so as not to find yourself on the receiving end.

We claim to vote for economic reasons, but that’s only a small part of why we vote for the leaders and the policies we vote for. Deep down, we are tribal, and we vote to exclude those we think shouldn’t belong, because the more we exclude them, the more power we have or retain. Share

If the state is functional, you mostly have what you’ll ever get from any government. Now, go out there and advance yourself.

You will mostly hate your government. It’s not yours alone; it cannot be beautiful. It was chosen by millions of other people, for their own reasons. Again, if it’s functional, it is unreasonable to want more from it. All choices that arise from compromise are dull. They are because they must represent the interests of everyone.