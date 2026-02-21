Six months ago, I kicked off a process where I will be reflecting on some lessons from publishing this newsletter. I intend to write an article about this every six months. You can find the first reflection here. This is the second one.

Of course, and like we do here, the point is to offer observations that are applicable in other areas of life, not just writing a newsletter. So, these are for all, including those who don’t publish on Substack.

I. Always Play the Game for Long Enough

I sent the first letter on December 27, 2023. 2024 was a year of modest growth, but 2025 was the year of stagnation. I started the year with 3,300 subscribers but ended with 3,000. I lost readers. 2026, however, is proving to be good. Everyday Living now has almost 4,200 readers.

Whatever you’ll ever do, strive to do it well. This is actually the only thing you can control. Indicators and metrics will go up and down. That’s what they always do. Keep doing your job, because those who count on you don’t know or care whether you lost subscribers or customers yesterday, or that you aren’t in a good mood today.

Be reliable, and know that the role you occupy comes with responsibilities and obligations. Over a long enough timeframe, everything is stable; you find those willing to stay and support you, because they value your work and are willing to commit.

But you must stay for long enough to find them or let them find you.

II. No Client Is Like Any Other

I am at a stage where I want to be paid for my writing, so I provide my readers with every opportunity to support my work.

Some people simply pay without being asked. These are the quiet readers who don’t really say much. They will leave brief notes like, “I support you. Keep going!” Some other readers require a little persuasion: the paywall. These only pay when they cannot access my essays otherwise.

Others upgrade to paid when I email them a special offer, a discount that lowers the cost barrier to entry.

This is the point: you might think you know your clients, but you never really know why they support you; you don’t know the specific confluence of factors that cause someone to say, “I’m all in now.” You cannot. These circumstances are just too personal.

Keep doing what you do, and accord people every opportunity to support you. They will, and as you grow, their support and patronage will be sufficient to sustain your mission.

III. Perfect the Small Things

There’s something that has shocked me over the two years I’ve run this newsletter: the degree to which people lack seriousness.

Some people DM me a link to an article they’ve written. They don’t introduce themselves. No greetings; nothing. Just a dumped link and no context. Others inquire about something, I respond, but they are gone before I can elaborate on things that they themselves have asked.

Others ask for advice on something, but are barely willing to attempt 10% of what I think (and tell them) is required.

We must be serious people if we will accomplish things. Small things like being on time, dressing decently, being courteous, communicating comprehensively, remembering the last conversation you had with someone, are king.

Here, I will even be more specific. This is largely a Gen Z problem. I have not had this problem with anyone older. For some reason, younger people tend to think these small things aren’t important. They are wrong.

When you ignore things like protocol, civility, greetings, and intelligible communication, you signal that you aren’t serious or lack grace. You will be passed over for someone who is.

If you won’t master the small things, you’ll never ascend enough to dazzle at the bigger ones.

IV. Don’t Be Lazy

I will keep this one brief, because it doesn’t need a lengthy elaboration. No excuse is ever sweet, and you will have many for not doing the thing you know you should be doing. Still, don’t mouth them.

No one’s job is easy. We don’t do the things we do because they are easy. We don’t do them because all obstacles have been removed.

Do your job; play your role. The instances when you fall short must be the exception, not the norm. Correct them quickly by returning to the task.

Here on Substack and elsewhere, don’t love the sound of your excuses. We can all have many of them. We shouldn’t. If something is your job to do, just do it. Don’t give a very lengthy explanation as to why you should be understood for not doing it.

V. Dig, And You’ll Find

Before I started this publication, I had the fear that many people tend to have: what if I ran out of things to write about? This thought is a valid one, but only before we start something.

I now have more ideas than I can write about, and it has happened because I started writing. You become better at something as you do it, and this eliminates many fears you might have had at the beginning.

The way appears, not beforehand, but as you execute.

The thing you want to do, don’t let the valid fears of “What if I cannot sustain this?” stop you. You simply cannot answer this question before you try.

Start your newsletter. Fall in love. Go back to university. Start that business. Get children if that’s what you want.

Everything happens through revelation; it unfolds as it is being undertaken. In being in it, we become better; we improve enough to excel at it.

VI. Have Fun

If you aren’t having fun, you are missing the entire point. I enjoy writing these letters. I loved the essays that got three “likes” just as I love today’s that amass thousands of views.

I’m here now, and I will be when I have thousands of paid readers to make this financially rewarding.

If you aren’t excited to sit at your desk and do what you do for the people you do it for, you know you’ve already lost. No amount of money or external praise will offset this feeling.

You’ll be successful on the outside but hollow inside. And then you’ll get old, and you’ll realize that the trophies only remind you of how mistaken you were regarding what life is all about.

What about you? Any lessons from being here on Substack (or anywhere else, really)? We love to reflect. Share with us; teach us.