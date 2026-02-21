Everyday Living

Everyday Living

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trevy Thomas's avatar
Trevy Thomas
7h

Congratulations, Patrick, on such a successful endeavor. We've been writing here about the same amount of time and I'm impressed by your growth. I always find something meaningful in your words. And given a situation in my life right now with a young person, I really understand what you said about seriousness in a younger generation. Maybe they are just not taught in a way that older folks were about the importance of civility. Thanks for this.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Patrick Muindi and others
Manuela @ Living Well's avatar
Manuela @ Living Well
1h

I only write because I enjoy it; no goal for anything in the way of becoming successful, but I do enjoy your info for those who might be interested in more than that.

What I love most about being part of Substack is reading and learning, or just enjoying new content. And your content is part of that. Thank you!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Muindi
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Muindi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture