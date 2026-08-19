It took me some time to understand some of these. I share them because money is a big part of our lives. To not be enslaved by it, we have a responsibility to form the right attitudes about it.

1.

If you aren’t born into money, you must never feel ashamed of not having it, especially while young. Money is a measure of value, and it takes some time to be able to get to a point where you can be valuable.

You wouldn’t be ashamed that you aren’t 50 when you’re 27. What you must earn, give yourself time to earn.

2.

Many of us understand money as something that’s payment for work done. The problem is that there’s only so much work you can do. Part of getting to conceptualize money right was learning to see it as payment for value created.

Value has no limit. A newsletter can be read by tens of thousands; an app can be downloaded by millions. A business can outlive you.

The catch is that payment for work is immediate, which is why salaries are soothing. Value, however, pays upon compounding; it almost never pays immediately.

What value are you creating today that’s compounding?

3.

Customers don’t care about your product; they care about their needs. Consumers don’t care about your effort; they care about the thing created by it that’s valuable for them. You don’t have to create things you don’t want, but you do have to find wants to make the things you create valuable to those who would pay you.

4.

Money is not moral. Someone will pay a prostitute, but they won’t have money to subscribe to your fitness app. Money follows necessity, and necessity isn’t moral. It’s a compulsion.

To understand money, view it as you do its cousin: power. All people who moralize power are clueless and bitter, and they often get eaten.

Share

5.

Sell to those who have the ability to pay. People shop with their pockets, not hearts.

6.

People don’t buy from you unless they like you. So, while they shop with their pockets, it starts with the heart. You want to court the willing and able.

7.

It’s vulgar to talk about money endlessly. No, this is not an elitist view—I’m neither rich nor part of the elite by any definition. All people obsessed with money tend to be shallow, and anyone who has it has generally created the value necessary to be rewarded with it; hence, he’s beyond talking about money.