As I grew older, I became very intrigued with the question of why people find success so intoxicating. Why is it that we tend to worship the successful so much? Why are some so obsequious and ready to prostrate themselves before a successful person?

But what is success?

The bright child is adored in school. I know because I was sufficiently bright as a child. In primary school, I once got a scholarship to study in a cool boarding school. The children there were rich and urban. I, on the other hand, was a village boy.

I had nothing else but the fact that I did well in class. The children there respected me. I wasn’t cool, I wasn’t polished, but none could challenge me on the metrics that mattered at that stage in life.

While there, I also got to see what money cannot buy. There was a boy who just didn’t do well. His mother would not miss any visiting day. She was evidently well off. She would chat with me sometimes.

I was a child myself, but even I could see the pain of a parent who wished her child wasn’t at the bottom of his class all the time.

Anyway, we don’t get to have everything, do we?

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Back to the question of what success is.

You see the celebrities, the ones with audiences that will do what they tell them to do; they will buy anything the famous boy or girl tells them to check out.

And money, of course, this one needs no explication. You are successful if the money you have can buy you what you want.

And power? This one is serious business, more important than money. See how anyone who can tries to be noticed by anyone who has any amount of power.

Even such things as being pretty are no small thing. There are a lot of benefits to looking good. You can attract a lot—too bad that being pretty doesn’t help you keep them.

Anyway, you now have an idea what success is. What you’ve obtained, and what you happen to have been born with or into.

But success is an outcome, and a lot happens before outcomes.