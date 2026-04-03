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I. You Don’t Have a Peer Pressure Problem

Often, on here and offline, I talk to people who think they have a problem in that what others say or are doing affects them so much.

“I want to stop, but I just find myself caring too much about the opinions of others.”

However, when I listen keenly, I find that this is not the problem. People will talk; they’ll offer their unsolicited advice. Sometimes, they’re just plainly intrusive. We cannot control them.

It’s never about what others are saying; it’s always about us.

Some people think they have a peer pressure problem, but what they have is a weak interior.

If your dreams are strong, if you are committed to the future you’re building, what others say is largely irrelevant.

But if your inside is empty or weak, what is thrown at you will stick. They will criticize your looks, mission, relationship, job, etc., and you will go ballistic.

Any insult that you notice should cause you to reflect, not because of the insult, but because of what caused it to land.

Be full, have focus, and be committed to your path. When this is the case, nothing anyone says will affect you. You will notice it, because you are observant and are always scanning for information, but it will not affect you.

Strengthen your interior, and you will be free. If you’re hollow inside, you will feel and be hurt by everything. You will be distracted by even the foolish and trivial; you will build nothing, and then the only thing that remains is what others say about you.

II. The Only Skill That Really Ever Matters

All of us have lived the past. We know it. We are living now, thus know and are experiencing the present. The future, however, remains unknown. The only skill that matters—the true measure of intelligence, if I may add—is the ability to predict the future.

It’s a bold claim, but I can explain.

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The past is gone, the present is dissipating; life is about the future. It’s the only thing remaining. Prediction and projection are thus everything.

The point is not to be 100% right. That is simply impossible. However, we can be less wrong, and this will make a huge difference.

You don’t need to know how the job market will look 20 years from now, but you can guess what skills will always be useful—skills like decoding and interpreting human nature, because everything stems from here.

You cannot know how your relationship will look like ten years from now, but you should be able to look at the person you are with and, from what you see, assess if anything worthwhile can be built with them.

You should be able to look at your nation and see what things will look like two decades from now. Will it still be a place worth living in?

The only true measure of intelligence is the degree to which one can see what there isn’t yet. No one can see everything, but we should be able to see something—enough—to not be wiped out by the forces that will come.

It follows, then, that those who read history wrong or misread the present are doomed. You cannot predict right if your premises are wrong; you cannot project and anticipate correctly if your current maps of reality are wrong.

All those incapable of perceiving reality are already finished. If they will ever be right, it will be by accident.

Teach yourself to see the future, and start by being able to see the present. There is no way around this skill, and there is no way to soften the effects of consequences for those who won’t teach themselves how to be good enough to be able to.

III. Study Rises; Study Falls

You can learn more from falls than rises. People can rise from luck, but they don’t fall by accident.

We fall when we simply cannot do anything to navigate factors that are pulling us down. Falls are true. They happen slowly; they are evident and cannot be denied.

Ascent is at times misleading because we fail to account for the role of luck, but falls aren’t, because we cannot miss the role of bad luck.

As an empire expands and overextends itself, its fall is inevitable when it starts running out of money to fund hegemony or meddles in the affairs of others.

Apple is a case study of ascent, but equally important is Nokia, which just missed the technology bus and was swept into oblivion.

You don’t learn anything from those falling in love; sometimes, they can barely explain their own feelings. However, divorce proceedings will tell you a lot about why things ended.

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Rise is dazzling, and the problem with things that are too bright is that they obscure facts and the truth. It’s like the sun: everyone loves it, but it’s too bright to even look at and know.

Falls, on the other hand, are humbling. They are quiet and personal. In them, the truth—the ugly truth—comes out. Only then can we see what we couldn’t have seen.

After a wedding, attend a divorce proceeding. Let your iPhone remind you of Nokia. Read history to see how all empires ended.

Rises are experienced, but falls are understood. Understand falls to know what to do next, because it’s inevitable that we will fall in some aspects of our lives.

If you aren’t prepared, a fall will be the end; it will be a funeral. If, however, you’ve taken the time to educate yourself, it will be the divorce that can help you find love again—wiser, this time round, keen to assess compatibility beforehand.