1.

Work hard, but learn to make better decisions. The former doesn’t make much difference without the latter.

2.

Either be smart enough, or find someone who is and be loyal to them.

3.

The things you want people to see that they aren’t seeing, they most likely cannot. If they could, they would, and you’d never have to talk about it. What people aren’t doing, it’s best assumed they cannot. We can learn, of course, but those who can learn just do, and they do so without needing to be told or taught.

4.

Life is hard under normal circumstances, and it is nearly impossible when one isn’t serious.

5.

While young, you think “I don’t know” is a sign of ignorance or incompetence, but then you grow older, and you learn to respect the truth, depth, and competence in it. If a capable person tells you they don’t know, it means they’ve exhausted all options (at that time). That is a lot of knowing the many ways something isn’t working out. While young, we respect answers. While older, we respect voids.

6.

The pretense will end; all of us will become true. The years teach us how hard all serious pursuits are, and we get to know how only what resonates and is aligned can merit the effort and dedication. Whatever it takes to make anything succeed, we simply cannot do it for fake things.

All masks come off; all illusions are shed. The self-deception ends. They are ahead who get here faster; they lose who remain stubborn for longer than they need to be.

7.

Every perspective, outlook, and philosophy has an origin. Practice understanding for those you must deal with or are stuck with; refrain from judging those who aren’t close to you, the ones you are likely to have preexisting notions about; the type you so readily believe “evidence” against.

8.

There is a place for family, and there’s a place for friends. There are things we tell friends that we don’t tell family, and vice versa. Family members are not necessarily friends. In fact, the relationship with friends is by definition deeper, because friends are people we choose, unlike family which fate gave us. You may have to love people you don’t like with family members. Friends, however, are chosen, and thus the best approach is to be worthy of good friends, and then choose only the best.

9.

Those who point out contradictions are observant in simple arguments, but they are shallow in deeper ones, because anything serious is negated in its very premise, which needs not be stated because all participants in deep thinking are aware of this. It is inelegant to point out koans and paradoxes unnecessarily, and one who makes this a habit reveals himself/herself as both out of depth and insufferable.

10.

Become one who is beyond shame and embarrassment; have an attitude of indifference when it comes to problems. Problems don’t end; notice them without being emotionally affected by them. Failure is an inevitable part of trying and carrying out plans and initiatives. Besides, the things you try and execute should be serious ones, the type whose failures evoke admiration because of the depth and inventiveness of your thoughts and projects.

11.

If you feel happy or in a good mood, don’t question it, don’t investigate it, don’t attempt to find the reasons for it. You can wait and do that for sadness. Sadness has specific causes; happiness doesn’t. That is why children, who don’t know much about reasons, are happier than adults.

12.

Everyone should aim to be wiser than their nation, so as to improve it, but mostly to escape the inevitable idiocy that characterizes public policy debates. If you find the political discourse in your nation enlightening, you are part of the problem and cannot work to elevate it. I haven’t seen politics that isn’t foolish, and no nation is immune. Those who enjoy politics and culture too much cannot improve them, because they partake not from necessity but as a final act of enjoyment.

13.

Initially, people are patient with us, but then, at some point, they move on. Whoever is always being left has a problem; whoever is always giving reasons why they should be understood has an even bigger problem.

14.

All things come with tradeoffs and compromises. When these start becoming an issue, it’s not about what we are giving up; we just do not want the thing imposing the tradeoff or compromise. At that point, we should remove ourselves from participation, not demand a better deal, for no benefits are high enough to spark interest.

Many people attempt relationships with people who are already tired. With these, it’s over before it begins, because there can be no enough compensation, because they don’t want the thing in the first place.

15.

What is true, and for how long? This is the only thing that matters. Some things are true, but only for a day, others are for years, decades, centuries, and forever. If everything changes, your eyes should be on what doesn’t. Build and anchor on what stays true for the longest time.

16.

There are things we must do, like earning incomes and paying bills. There are others that we are here for, like realizing our talents, being of service to as many people as possible, and practicing love. In the busyness of life, we must remain cautious, lest needs and survival usurps what our lives should be about.