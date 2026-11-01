1.

You love a lot more when you get love in return. You work harder for an enterprise you own than for one in which you are a mere employee. We don’t just do; we do as we receive. We don’t really know how good we are at something—or how good we can get—if the dynamics and incentives don’t offer maximum motivation.

2.

Everything is poorer, inferior, where there is no discipline.

If you step with muddy shoes in a house you’ve just cleaned, that it was clean ten minutes ago means nothing.

Those who lack discipline have a limit: they can at best be ‘B’ students. They might be bright or talented, but life requires the level of order and organization that they aren’t capable of. They can at best be good, not excellent.

3.

If you think in terms of observations, ten problems are ten problems. If you think in principles and frameworks, ten problems can easily become one problem, because you can see the one connection, the one thing, that solves them all.

4.

If a client wants to pay $1,000, she will negotiate if your price is $1,500, but she will simply think you are too cheap, thus don’t offer quality, if you quote $500.

Always do your homework. Price either at prevailing prices or slightly above.

Too much discount costs you clients; those who’ve already chosen you aren’t looking for a discount. They want what you can do, and you sow doubts when you price too low.

5.

“What, to you, is success?” A friend recently asked this question, congratulating me because, after years of building online, I’m now getting significant inbound leads.

“To me, success is having people come to me,” I replied. People come to you because you’ve done or built something that makes them think you can be of use to them.

If you are being sought, you’re “successful,” and you can trust me when I tell you the inquiries will only increase.

6.

When you’re doing well in life, you can be easily misguided.

Many people want to associate with you; you have this life that even you think you cannot live without. During bad times, however, you obtain unusual clarity. Your phone doesn’t ring as many times as before. Days are quieter; you have a lot of time to reflect. And you realize this life, too, is a life; that you can survive it, even while alone.

This, then, becomes the source of your confidence and fearlessness. If you can handle the bad times alone, you’ll never beg anyone who doesn’t want to stay.

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7.

Younger voters are the wild card in an election. Some of them are voting for the first time; some of them will never vote again. Older voters are stable; their views have generally solidified. They vote for parties, not candidates. To the extent that an election is about demographics, whoever has the young wins, because he probably will only have them in that election.

8.

In a relationship, a man acts to minimize things that would hurt his woman, and a woman acts to minimize what would anger her man. You can assess the health of a relationship by what those in it appear to be avoiding or minimizing, and you can know what is over by what someone says “I don’t care” about.