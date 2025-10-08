Share

Many of you loved my thoughts on masculinity. This is a continuation of that discussion, part II of the things that men should and shouldn’t be.

I. Men, Women, and Love

There is only one way for a man to know he’s capable of love: He loves those who cannot love him. Because these are the majority of those he’ll ever deal with. Actually, the only person capable of loving a man the way he’d want to be loved already does: his mother.