My readers are always suggesting topics for me to explore. Recently, this one has been a favorite. So, here we go.

When I was a teenager, I once asked my grandmother a question I already knew the answer to: why did she, really, get married?

Her answer, predictably, had three main elements. First, marriage is just something that people did. Second, you didn’t really get to choose whom you married. Third, and most important, everyone agreed on the need to have children; so, you got married, specifically, for this job.

These things no longer hold today. You date, get married, or have children because you want to.

So, unlike in the past, where larger objectives incentivized people to couple up, today, you have to earn the right to be chosen.

Who, then, is chosen?

Recently, a friend of mine (let’s call her Linda for the purpose of this discussion) wanted me to answer this question with specificity. She is in her late thirties, an accomplished academic, has money, and cannot find a man.

“Who gets to be chosen?” she repeated this question.

My answer was direct: a man who has status, and a woman who’s beautiful and least problematic.

Relationships with a significant age difference will therefore only become more common, because only they offer each party what they want.

A woman wants a man who is something, and it takes time to be something.

Yes, even accomplished women want this too, which is partly why Linda is single. She is successful, and it’s a simple math dilemma: the more successful you are, the fewer the men who are more successful than you. And those successful men most likely don’t want you, because they do have better options.

In a way, and in my judgment, there’s only one time when men and women risk in choosing: when they are younger. A relationship between, say, 26-year-olds is choosing; there is an element of risk.

If he doesn’t obtain status, she will have lost her bet, and she will have given him her prime when he couldn’t guarantee to be worth it by becoming rich, powerful (status, basically) later.

If he does become these things, it’s basically, in a sense, charity to be with her, because he is now worth more than her in the sexual marketplace.

I know these are unsexy, even ugly, calculations, but people are always making them, consciously or not.

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“What about children? Won’t a man want to have them early to watch them grow?” Linda, now leaning into the self-interest side of the discussion, inquired. This was a bid to discourage men from waiting too long.

My response was that any man who can have children early does, and by can, I mean one who is successful enough to have the woman he wants, and also has the money to raise the children. Otherwise, he doesn’t, because he can’t, and because, unlike a woman, he has time.

Marriage eventually becomes boring, and every man dreads a bored woman. A man can as well delay what will eventually come to cost him. As for children, if he cannot be around to raise them because he got them late, the fortune he was amassing can at least leave them with money.

If they are competent children, they’ll grow up well; they’ll be okay. If they aren’t, his presence wouldn’t have saved them anyway.

“What options do I have, especially given that I’m running out of time?” Linda asked.

I suspected that she had already answered this question, but I enumerated them anyway. She could settle, get a man who isn’t good enough (according to her), or she could just proceed and get children since she can provide for them anyway. She could also keep pursuing the men she wants, because the possibility of getting them is always there, although it diminishes with every passing day.

Needless to say, the first option is the most unwise.

Relationships today are harder because they mean little to most people. Whatever price is to be paid in being in a relationship, it doesn’t make much sense to many, at least not like before. Also, unlike in the past, when the objective of having and raising children compelled people to get married, people can just choose not to have kids or get them and not be together.

This means that you must now earn the right to be chosen, unlike in the old days when someone mostly wanted a mother or father for his children.

Women want what they want, and if a man doesn’t have it, he is invisible. Men want what they want, and a woman who doesn’t have it doesn’t exist.

Make no mistake. Evolution hasn’t ended, and this is natural selection in place.

Men who aren’t attractive are being filtered out. If you don’t have status—money, stability, potential—you aren’t an attractive man.

Women who aren’t attractive are being filtered out. If you aren’t beautiful, feminine, least problematic, you aren’t attractive.

A note to women: most of you are beautiful enough; it’s these other things that actually subtract. The men you want—the successful men—want peace above anything else. To be problematic is to be least desirable.

In the old days, everyone was welcome to reproduce. Now, the criterion for survival of the fittest has been tightened.

It’s always been hard to be born, but it’s even more so today.

Everyone is discussing the cost of living as if this is just about money. It’s more; it’s about the fate of civilizations, because it’s about who is and isn’t desirable enough to enter into the institutions that reproduction requires.