Everyday Living

Everyday Living

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Jeanine Kitchel's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel
1d

Wow, some things never change. It's age old, isn't it, Patrick? Good one.

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1 reply by Patrick Muindi
Bansi Pattni's avatar
Bansi Pattni
2d

I think the problem is much deeper when it comes to dating. We live in a patriarchal society. No doubt. Men have been taught to tie their worth to careers and earning potential - being a provider and women have been taught to tie their worth to beauty and being the nurturer. Because women have now done well for themselves, they want men who are more successful than them. Although there is nothing wrong with that on the surface, it traps men into thinking providing is all they should be doing. All other elements such as emotional maturity, empathy, nurturing get neglected. This then leads to men to only want women for their beauty and “being least problematic” rather than wanting a woman who is successful, self sufficient and an overall equal partner. I think dating and marriage have lost significance because it’s being approached with a patriarchal lens.

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