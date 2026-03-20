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Men should know themselves, and then they should know women; women should know themselves, and then they should know men.

When you don’t want to do the harder job of understanding another person, the result is the all-too-common yet foolish mistake of assuming they are like you.

The current discourse, the one that at times involves the exchange of acidic words, is the laziness that results from men not being ready to understand women, and women not wanting to do the job needed to understand men.

Here, I discuss a few things that will perhaps be helpful. Some know these things, and they are enjoying happy, loving, and peaceful relationships because of it. Some, however, don’t, and they are suffering unnecessary pain.

Either way, whether we know or don’t, I believe discoursing on this subject is important, which is why I write this essay.

I. Love and Relationships

Both men and women love, but the nuances of their loving matter. A woman nurtures and cares for what she loves. To a man, love is a serious job that comes with responsibilities.

A man evaluates a relationship the way he would when invited to be the CEO of a company or the president of a nation: is the job worth it, and are the recipients of his services worthy of them?

A relationship ends when a woman no longer has feelings for her man. There is no way to think herself into loving him. Many men try to salvage a relationship by doubling down on the good things. Most of them learn the hard way that it doesn’t matter. If she no longer has feelings for you, it’s the end.

A relationship ends when a man doesn’t want to assume the responsibilities that come with being in love. This normally surprises many women, but every man knows it: even in the most loving relationship, a man always feels that his woman is a lot of work.

She changes her mind a lot, she won’t leave him alone, etc. However, since this is part of the job of being in love, a man will gladly deal with it.

However, if he no longer thinks the juice is worth the squeeze, it’s over; nothing can make him stay.

Love isn’t enough to make a man want to be in a relationship; only being ready can, and being ready is almost always a function of resources.

Timing, then, determines the when of a relationship, not love. Women, aware of a ticking clock, are almost always ahead. Men, playing a game where the things that are needed to be in a relationship take time, take their time.

It’s inevitable that older men will couple up with younger women. Each has what the other wants.

II. Money

Most women think men care too much about money, and they are right … from their perspective. A woman doesn’t need to have money to be chosen; most men don’t care about a woman’s money.

A man without money is invisible and has nothing. He won’t be noticed by women, and even if he were to be noticed, he doesn’t have the resources to meet the responsibilities of being in a relationship anyway.

Men care about money because they know they are nothing without it. He doesn’t want to be filthy rich; every man knows that being rich is hard. But he does want to have enough to take care of business.

Women select for competence. Money is a proxy, and intelligence signals you can have things like money and power at some point. That makes you worth betting on.

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Can’t a man just date a woman with money? The simple answer is no, and neither men nor women want this arrangement.

A man wants to have his resources so that he won’t have to depend on anyone. A woman doesn’t want a man who will depend on her, because then he becomes like her child. She wants to feel loved, not burdened. With time, if he cannot take care of her, she will resent him.

III. Ambition

A man plays a double game. First, he meets responsibilities and obligations, and then he pursues his own interests, mostly having to do with self-actualization.

He loves his wife and children, he’s there for his parents (to the extent that this is applicable), and then he has another world, one he devotes time to. Mostly, this other world will have to do with his legacy, the desire to shape the world in some way.

Some men are such that ordinary institutions will be enough for them. However, the men that are ambitious enough—the ones women want and society notices—are such that part of them will always belong to no one but themselves.

IV. Children

A mother loves her children, the type of love that no one else can give them. A father loves them, but cannot match the mother’s dedication. A father cares about the world his children will grow up in, thus moves to shape the circumstances in which his children will live or inherit.

A mother embraces his children; a father looks ahead to remove nails from the path they’ll walk on.

A mother is warm, a father is firm. A child without a mother could become unnecessarily cold, missing out on a lot of beauty in life. A child who grows up without a father is indulged and undisciplined, something they will pay for in adulthood when it’s impossible to avoid consequences.

The mother loves now; her love is felt. The father’s love becomes evident much later in how he prepared his child for life when the child is no longer a child.

These are just a few that I explore now. Perhaps I will revisit this issue again when I think of more things to illustrate the thesis.

As always, feel free to share any thoughts you might have in the comments section.