Everyday Living

Everyday Living

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teyani Whitman's avatar
Teyani Whitman
15h

Hi Patrick,

I am happy to read your thoughts as you revisit this topic. As you most likely remember, we have had some differences in how we view this topic, and much of those differences have to do with the “absolute” way you present your thoughts. They are, of course, your thoughts. You are the only one who can present them.

My concern begins with the responsibility of people, who are highly regarded by their readers, as one presenting their thoughts, that they be couched with the caveat that what is being said is opinion, not sacred truth.

You are a highly regarded man, with a vast audience of readers who will most likely be weighing your views against what they have believed to be truth all their lives.

When such a person is imbued with such high regard, I believe it’s important to reflect that any such thoughts are not universal, and the author will give a respectful nod to their peers who might disagree.

I don’t necessarily disagree with any of your views, yet the way you offer them does not invite discourse, nor enhancement nor clarification.

It is my hope that as cultures evolve, stereotypes are eroded, and insight is gained by all, that both men and women are able to move beyond the utilitarian aspects of having a relationship.

Relationships are no longer relegated to utility, nor one sex providing for another, nor tit for tat of I’ll provide this if you give me that. (At least they are quickly moving in that direction as women and men move to equal status in the world.)

I agree completely with you that once either person has decided they are no longer invested in the relationship (for whatever their reasons are) that it, in all practicality, is improbable they can be realigned.

It is my great hope that, as I have been writing extensively in my book Staying Together, that both people can come to a place of choosing relationships for the enrichment of their lives, the shared compassion of having a person who truly understands them, and who cares about their well being. It is my utmost hope that the way in which people are now able to make these choices has far surpassed utility.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Patrick Muindi and others
Kaguura Gichuru's avatar
Kaguura Gichuru
20h

The mistake of the modern ideologies is to chase equality, to feminize men and musculinize women, to milk the horse and ride the cow… we are caged animals yearnig to be what years of evolution taught us to be… this unnesessary stress build up just brings out the worst in everyone

Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Muindi
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Muindi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture