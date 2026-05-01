1.

Envy and hate are cousins, and one who experiences one of these is likely to experience the other.

We envy those we think have things we don’t have, and we hate those who have power over us, mostly because they have what we don’t have.

The way to be above these two is to refine and personalize your desires. What you want is so unique that only you can give it to yourself.

None, thus, is preventing, blocking, or obstructing you. There’s simply no rationale for envy or hate.

2.

Nothing is ever cheap; everything is expensive. When you have money, you at least get the expensive things you pay for. When you are poor, you pay for what’s inferior, or for what you don’t get.

The seller slaps the poor buyer with a huge price for the quantity sold, because the buyer will most likely not return. The affluent buyer gets a discount, because she’s likely to be a return customer anyway.

Everything is costly, but those with the least means overpay the most, and they have the least power to complain about it.

3.

The best things cannot be taught, and they shouldn’t, because one who’s good enough to understand doesn’t need to be taught. He will know it on his own.

That’s why children make excellent students. They aren’t good at doing what we tell them, but they are at doing what we do.

A good teacher knows that he’s always teaching ‘B’ students, which is why he must account for limitations in grasping and application. There are no ‘A’ students in a classroom; these teach themselves.

I’m not talking about teaching in the traditional sense. I’m talking about life and anything that must be taught and learned.

4.

I used to get bored with political writing, until I redefined what, really, is going on online. Most people don’t write about politics to effect change or make an impact; they write to vent.

Deep down, most writing about power and its institutions is a confession, an admission that power is larger and infinitely more powerful than those who must live in it, that things like government, once formed, have inherent imperfections that cannot be fixed, and yet we are stuck with them because the alternatives are unthinkable.

This isn’t resignation; it’s realism. All the anger about governments and politicians isn’t boldness. It’s submission.

5.

When people don’t want you, they become rational; they rightly see all the reasons not to be with you. When they like and want you, they are willingly irrational. They find reasons to excuse anything that’s a red flag.

Deep down, we simply either like or don’t like something or someone.

6.

Nobody is ever waiting for reasons to decide. When we want something or someone, we say yes right away. When we don’t, we find reasons to accompany our rejection.

You can turn a no into a yes, but this is generally not advisable, because those who don’t initially choose you always come with high maintenance costs. They could be lovers, customers, or voters.

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As explained in the previous meditation, we hardly ever change our minds, because the reasons for our choices go way back, and some predate us.

7.

That we are impulsive doesn’t mean all impulsivity is the same. The point in being thoughtful is to institutionalize thought such that, over time, there’s a higher degree of rationality even in impulsive decisions.

If you are told that a certain decision that will determine your fate is the outcome of pure impulse, you’ll still prefer the philosopher over the fool.

The former thinks; they practice rationality and reason every day. There will be wisdom in their foolishness. The latter doesn’t. Even their wisest decision will be terrible.

8.

There will always be extreme and vulgar people. In politics. In writing. On social media. So, personalities like Andrew Tate aren’t surprising.

I have said and will repeat: sense is at the center, the unsexy and boring center. When reason and reasonableness run out of fashion, people are seduced by extremes.

There is a lot of bile against extreme influencers and fringe political parties, but there isn’t a lot of discussion about the realities and voids that give rise to them.

It’s easy to find personalities to criticize, just like a patient can hate the symptoms of a disease. But nothing will change if we don’t ask why so many find it therapeutic to flock to demagogues and charlatans.

9.

Do good, and then, to the extent possible, be near or in the company of those capable of noticing goodness. These understand and appreciate reciprocity; you won’t end up feeling unseen, unappreciated, and depleted.

The Practice of Living

10.

There’s no end. There is only unfolding, forever.

Love the one you want to be with forever. Choose work you wouldn’t mind keeping doing until the day you drop dead. Be involved in causes and initiatives you are willing to commit to long-term.

Everything will pass, but any new version of anything will be related to the past. My speculation is that, when the end comes, there’s nothing worse than to feel that one’s life was stolen from them, and yet this is unavoidable if we don’t deliberately, intentionally, and prudently choose our undertakings and commitments.

11.

Do everything well, even what you think isn’t being assessed or will ever be assessed.

Someone is always watching and evaluating, and life is long enough that the opinions of these unseen appraisers will matter at some point.

We’ll be evaluated, even in death. Do, create, and impact in a way that your works will speak for you in your absence.

This, obviously, only matters to those doing in a way that will outlast them. It’s an irrelevant point to those whose lives will end the day they die.

Thankfully, these aren’t readers of this publication. Everyday Living is read by those who live in a way that they’ll inevitably create legacies.