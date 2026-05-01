Everyday Living

Everyday Living

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Jeanine Kitchel's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel
4h

So much here, Patrick. Hard to choose a nugget I lean into most, but this one stuck out: "

Do good, and then, to the extent possible, be near or in the company of those capable of noticing goodness."

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Sanaa Khatib's avatar
Sanaa Khatib
2d

Such a thoughtful essay!!

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