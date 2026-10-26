Everyday Living

Everyday Living

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Tinashe D. Ndhlovu's avatar
Tinashe D. Ndhlovu
12h

Good on you for changing how your family name is remembered, Patrick. I agree that where we come from shouldn't define us. With migration becoming such a contentious topic, I think it's worth remembering that people leave their countries for all sorts of reasons, not just because things are bad back home. I also think there's room to recognise the contribution people living abroad can make to their home countries. Thanks for these thoughts, my friend.

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Kai Makowski's avatar
Kai Makowski
13h

What a beautiful and incredibly well articulated collection of thoughts Patrick. I think you’re spot on about the individual being the key point to ponder. But also that our environments while incidental are also absolutely critical - just another one of those 2 simultaneous and opposite truth situations. Thanks and respect as always,

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