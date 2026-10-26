So, I will live and sell my services from Nairobi. I will build and succeed from here. And, if this won’t be enough, if I’ll one day perish by the dysfunctions of my land, that’s an eventuality I’ve long considered.

Myself, in this essay.

I was recently conversing with a friend, and she brought up the discourse happening online, especially regarding migration and immigration. She was especially bitter about something that had happened, where her contributions to an online exchange had been dismissed “because you’re a third-worlder.”

This friend wanted to know how, as someone who writes to a global audience from Nairobi, I deal with such things that are obviously meant to insult.

I told her that I don’t, because I don’t write for an audience that thinks ad hominem attacks are anything but foolish. I explained to her that she was simply debating the wrong people.

Migration and immigration are serious policy issues; they must be debated passionately, emotively even. Those who elevate a point, giving it the significance it doesn’t have, however, are either obfuscating or just ignorant. Those who speak to insult are worse: they aren’t worth a serious person’s time.

So, I told my friend I obviously read about these things, and I ignore what is foolish. But there is a deeper philosophy behind why where I come from is not something anyone can ever use against me.

When We Were Villagers

When I was a child, the name Muindi brought shame, not respect. My father, Edward Muindi, a local bus driver, earned little, drank a lot, and was an irresponsible man. That was in the ‘90s.

A few years ago, I was having lunch with a childhood friend who knew my family back then. He had heard how I was being spoken about among friends, and he couldn’t imagine that the name Muindi now brought such significant honor.

“If I didn’t know you, I’d be tempted to think this is a thing you inherited, not made. But I do, which is why I must appreciate how much work it must have taken,” this old friend said, as we talked about many things from years ago.

The moral of this story is that no past is too shameful if it’s mine, because there is nothing I cannot build, improve, or rehabilitate if it’s my job or responsibility.

What’s A Home?

Some people are defined by their offices or nations; I’m not. Part of the reason why debates about 1st, 2nd, and 3rd world mean little to me is that they are largely irrelevant to what I am trying to build.

I, obviously—especially having studied economics—do understand these as they explain the development differentials, which are real. This, however, is different from any prejudices that, especially those who like diminishing others, could hold and hurl.

Being British is better than being Kenyan, just as being Kenyan is better than being Burundian. Here, I am mostly speaking about the opportunities that accrue to one by virtue of being a citizen of any of these nations.

And yet—and this is something I value significantly, I must add—I assess individuals, not nations, and I especially value, revere, in fact, the man or woman who exceeds the limits imposed by where or what they were born in or into.

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Life, for me, has been a game of transformation, one of exceeding limits and bettering my circumstances, and I have so much loved it. Why, then, would I find being from the Third World as something that won’t be subject to this change, too?

Some people value the labels attached to them because they are nothing without them. If you’re mediocre in the First World, you’d fare badly in the Third World. Your identity is therefore important, because it’s given you much of what you have.

If you’ll ever have to be despite, not because of, you’ll probably crumble.

Now, I don’t want to speak as if nations or the institutions we must function under don’t matter. The point here is to aim to become one who is, regardless of where you are, regardless of your circumstances, good or bad.

Personally, I like to structure my affairs such that where I come from is largely irrelevant, and I am glad I am alive today when, more than at any other time in history, it’s possible to be this.

I want to be the man in the office, not the man defined by the office; the citizen who defines his nation, not be clipped by its limits. Home is where I decide it is, because I make it.

Man of the Universe

Part of the reason why these identities aren’t so strong for me is that I see myself as a human being first, a man of the universe, one with everything in it, plugged into its collective consciousness.

I am a being who happens to have been born Kenyan.

One must come from somewhere, just as one must have a name, but these things are so preliminary to me that seeing someone as just them is the height of foolishness. Seeing someone as their labels is laughable, because it reveals one incapable of looking deeper for what really makes a person—things like thinking and character.

Personally, I value and am charmed by good thinking. If one has it, I want to know them even more. If one doesn’t, if they are the opposite, anything else they think compensates for this is just more evidence of their foolishness.

There is the reason I am a writer, not, say, an accountant. I converse with the world, not do bookkeeping for a company.

I shape minds, and I’m shaped by what worthy peers are themselves publishing. I function at this level; other identities are secondary to this.

What about Flags?

Now, remember the quote at the beginning. I am global; I am international. I write to those interested in my ideas, wherever they are. But I am Kenyan, because one must have a home, and to have a home, you must take care of it.

If you don’t have a home, you will have to bother others. I don’t like bothering others, and I don’t like them having to deal with any issues arising from my having to bother them.

Which is why I will repeat what readers of this publication already know: each must build their nation so that it stops being a place people flee from. There is simply no way around this.

During the day, we meet at the marketplace. We chat, we laugh, we debate, we build, and we eat and drink. At sunset, each returns home. The peace we have only happens when each has a home; no effort must be spared to ensure that each has one.

What about you, what do all these things mean to you? I want to hear what you think.