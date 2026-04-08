Many times, when remembering and reflecting, I think about those I’ve known.

Friends from childhood, the ones with whom we’d wander the countryside. We farmed, we herded. A hard life, but a highly memorable one.

I remember my parents, who passed on before I could get to know them well. While a child then, I still remember the things that moved them.

Then comes primary school. Boys and girls, ordinary, but still with dreams of going far. Just starting to have an idea of what life is, and what it could be.

And of course, I remember my high school friends, some of whom we’re still in touch with and do discuss all sorts of things from time to time.

And university? Definitely. We went our separate ways. Some went corporate; others, like myself, became freelancers. Some retreated to a quiet life. They aren’t on social media; they don’t need to be as they aren’t marketing anything.

And, there are of course the many that I’ve known since campus, and even the more that I’ve known virtually since starting to write online.

Young, age mates, older, old. Kenya, the US, India, Nigeria, the UK, Germany, Colombia. They are from all over, and they are of all ages.

I tend to remember people, especially the conversations that I had with them. There’s one thing that remains constant in what I remember: what they loved.

This, at times, may appear strange, because, at the time of our interactions or knowing each other, there may have been fears characterizing the life of the person in question.

This is totally normal. At any given time, reflecting on my own life, there’s always something that’s causing fear. And yet this thing, while powerful at that particular moment, juncture, or time, tends not to last.

I don’t remember what those I’ve known feared; life just evolved such that the thing that was causing the fear became irrelevant. It simply faded.

But I remember what they loved, not because they ever told me “I want, wish for, or love this,” but because our interactions and communication revealed it to me.

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Fear is powerful … when it’s happening. But it doesn’t last. The thing you fear either happens or doesn’t happen; you move on. Life isn’t static, and we generally outgrow our fears.

Love, however, remains.

That is why I know love is much deeper than fear, because only it remains constant enough that someone who doesn’t know you gets to have a memorable impression about you from it.

I remember what moved those I once knew, the things they wanted, aimed for, or sought to accomplish.

I have already tested this theory. If a friend from ten years ago calls me today, we can continue from where we stopped, and all I have to do is ask questions regarding the thing I know they loved.

I don’t need to remember details; I just need to mention the thing broadly.

And the fears? We’ll generally laugh about it, because the fear that might have felt so gripping at the time, they won’t even remember it. At times, I’m the one reminding them, and they’ll be like, “You do have a good memory, my friend.”

Today, if you’re feeling two conflicting things, choose love. It could be about a job or a relationship, pursuing your passion or what you think you have to do.

Fear is powerful, I will remind, but only in the short term.

However, and regular readers of this newsletter know this, we don’t play short-term games. We look for what lasts, and we build for and around it.

Feel fear, but let it remain where it belongs. Let it scare you in the now, because that’s all it will ever do. It simply doesn’t have the ability to do anything more than that.

That is why we must learn to do things scared, because, a year, five years, or a decade from now, we won’t remember the fears, but we’ll be looking at the thing love helped us build.

The thing can be a book you’ve written, a business you run, a relationship you’ve nurtured, or children you’ve raised.

Choose love, always choose the direction of love. If you don’t, the fear will fade, and then you’ll have either regrets or nothing, because while fear can propel you initially, life is simply too long for it to remain fuel for long enough.

Love, however, is energy that can power you for long enough, because the thing you want is always more powerful than the one you are running from.

Today’s essay has an assignment: