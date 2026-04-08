Everyday Living

Everyday Living

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Mansi Kwatra's avatar
Mansi Kwatra
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I really appreciate the fact that you bring a sense of hope, wisdom and positivity through your words every week. We need to hold on to it tightly during this time when the world seems to be collapsing. Thank you Patrick. Your words encouraged me to pause and think about what truly matters in life yet again.

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