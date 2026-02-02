Everyday Living

Everyday Living

SH
1d

It’s the embodiment of that quote from Peaky Blinders, “we’re all whores Grace, we just sell different parts of ourselves.”

The AI Architect
19h

The framing around povery as "putting dignity aside" is brilliant. It's easy to think of LinkedIn as just akward, but the underlying erosion of professional dignity is more troubling especially as AI makes competition worse. I've def felt that pressure to overshare just to stand out in a crowded market.

