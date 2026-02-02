Photo by dlxmedia.hu on Unsplash

I recently joined LinkedIn, mostly in a bid to network with more ghostwriting clients. So far, so good, and I have even enjoyed connecting with some people whose writing I enjoy here on Substack.

I’ve been a freelancer all my life; I’ve never had to submit to a process that involves showcasing my professional qualifications, capabilities, and achievements. I understand having to sell yourself and what you do; I’ve had to do that as a writer.

Still, something about LinkedIn feels both strange and humiliating, and it highlights something worth discussing: the way capitalism has normalized begging to be chosen, even when one has done everything to be fit for a role.

There is something degrading about having to parade every element of your achievements to convince someone to choose you. A bio that states what you do, an “About” section that goes even further in saying “pick me.”

A resume where you tell all—your aspirations, your education, what you will do for your employer. In essence, broadcasting every intimate thought about your ambition.

After all the years of education and training, the years of doing what you do, and you still have to beg; you still have to convince someone that you are worth considering for a role.

You must reveal every detail of your professional life to showcase the perfect résumé, profile, and portfolio. Update with every latest certification obtained.

Why should professionals have to do all this?

There’s nothing wrong with a short bio that speaks of what one does, like is the case on, say, Substack and X. An entire entry that lists everything, every detail… That is more than selling.

It’s the normalization of systems that strip labor of its dignity. It is the cheapening of those who’ve done everything schools taught them, only to learn that they must queue and beg for roles. It’s the degrading of professionals.

Dating Apps

If we meet at the supermarket and sparks fly, what we start is very different from how things start on a dating app. On the latter, appearance is everything. Are you beautiful? Do I look rich? And, then, we are just two desperate people trying to navigate the structure of technologies that contaminate love by cheapening those who seek it.

Perhaps it’s just the inevitable limitations of technology, or maybe our participation in what it creates has emboldened those who own it to normalize processes that degrade and humiliate those who only want what these platforms promised them.

Maybe those in human resources are used to seeing people reveal the most intimate details, the core of their beings, only for a chance to earn a living.

Perhaps LinkedIn isn’t strange to them, because they have seen worse. They have seen people detail out every qualification in a CV that nobody will ever read.

They have seen employees being axed after all this nakedness and exposure. They begged to be chosen, and they were, but they were discarded as soon as their employer didn’t need them. And then they had to start the process all over again.

This time, they had to strip even more, reveal even more to get the employer nodding, “He’s our perfect candidate.”

Enter AI

As AI snatches jobs, and as the role of labor continuously declines, it will become even harder to get a job. A lot will have to be revealed, and for nothing. The list of things to be showcased will grow much longer, and the payoffs for doing so will continue to decline.

We must rethink processes that we have normalized. Many people think that poverty is not having, but this is only a basic definition. If you must beg to be chosen, that is poverty. If you must reveal things you’d rather not so as to be considered, that, too, is poverty.

Simply put, where one must put dignity aside in order to obtain something, that is poverty. The thing could be love or employment. It doesn’t matter.

The conversation of what happens to work, incomes, and ways of living as firms adopt AI should interest everyone. If there was little dignity when workers were needed, imagine how it will be when firms no longer need them.

A Strange Place

LinkedIn is a strange place, a platform where people just don’t have the incentive to be true. Job seekers must undress, and yet, in doing this, they go too far, giving employers what cannot possibly be useful.

I read “About” pages that are too embellished to be useful to anyone. I come across a profile, and I wonder, “Can anyone hire based on this?” To be chosen, some have simply exaggerated in a way that makes them too fake to be worthy of consideration.

There are, obviously, people who are true on LinkedIn, showcasing their skills in ways that are elegant, confident, and not desperate. They are just not as many as those doing the opposite.

These are in control; they are sophisticated, and you can see it. They don’t beg; they don’t scream “pick me.”

They are daters who meet at the supermarket. Unhurried, natural, not farcical, and looking only for what is aligned.

There is nothing wrong with selling oneself, but how it’s done and the degree of begging to be selected will always make a difference.

Many who engage in prostitution don’t pretend to love their job. It’s clear that they do it for money. At least, there isn’t any pretense here.

Perhaps we should do the same about LinkedIn, not pretending that the nature of the proof you have to provide on the platform, and the way of doing it, is anything but having to undress and letting someone choose or reject you.