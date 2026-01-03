Share

1.

The future hasn’t happened. This is the basis for hope and optimism. Let this be the guiding spirit this new month of a New Year—and forever.

2.

Never confuse luck with skill. It’s possible to succeed, especially episodically or in the short term, by luck. Don’t confuse stagnation with a lack of skill. People trying hard things will have to fail for a long time before anything happens, but what they’re building is solid and sustainable.

Judge right when assessing yourself and others, and have a long-term view so as not to be mistaken and misled.

3.

Every dream was once a delusion; every reality was once mere imagination. We must be passionate before we can be disciplined. We start life as children, where we are disorganized and natural, and then we learn to be organized and restrained as adults.

You cannot have what you cannot find, and disorder is the way of finding. Dream, be chaotic, experiment, and push limits. And then, become disciplined as you enter the phase of managing and preserving the world you’ve created.

You seduce to obtain a mate, are aggressive to make money, and are shameless when you’re a startup; you are stable to keep a partner, disciplined to keep money, and worry about a reputation when you are a corporation.

Live your stages accordingly, but know that, at all times, two comes after one, never the other way.