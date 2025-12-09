Regular readers of Everyday Living know that I am an ardent advocate of good decision-making and long-term thinking, and that I discourage myopia as I think nothing good can come out of rushing and the inability to see beyond the end of one’s nose. I have written about these in earlier essays.

I am also a big fan of generosity; I strongly believe that, by every sunset, we should aim to give more than we take. That is why I encourage that we produce more than we consume, be generous with our labor, complimenting and praising, lavish money on any good works we come across, and, generally, never let a good deed go undone.

I love hard work. When I was a village boy, we worked hard, for long, and for little more than survival. I now have more agency; I can plan and act to ensure my hard work delivers a lot more than was the case when I was herding cattle, tilling the land, and combing through forests for firewood.

Labor is the nature of life; nothing moves until we move it. So, by default, many of us will work hard. But there is something that specifically impresses me about hard work: it’s the purest form of generosity.

We work hard because we want to create value for others, not just ourselves; we labor tirelessly because we want to create an impact that will outlive us.

You can be lazy if you want to. You can wake up, eat, spend all day doomscrolling, tire people with foolish talk, and then go to bed early after a long day of nonsense.

But you don’t. Actually, you do the opposite. You write a newsletter, even when you have just 50 readers. You wake up excited to teach children or care for patients. You live in a dictatorship where politics is costly and deadly, yet still participate in elections you know you cannot win. You don’t expect to win; your aim is to broaden the democratic space so that, 20 years from now, elections will not be a mere ritual.

You write books, not to make much money (most books don’t make any), but because you know the things you think are important, and that they should be guiding people towards clarity, today, tomorrow, and decades from now.

You wake up, excited to convince investors to fund this idea or that startup, because you see innovations that can improve lives.

You are a journalist who reports from some of the most neglected places on Earth. In a world where people are erased when they aren’t seen, you are the only hope these communities have.

You make music. You make art. You teach technology. You advocate. You counsel. You humanize. You advocate for. You lead.

Yes, you can settle for a life where you don’t do these things. But you simply cannot. You work hard, for long, because you know, in doing so, in a small way, you create a better life for others.

I am not impressed by the big generosity of those who simply have money to splash out on things. Sure, this matters; the patronage of those with resources to give makes a difference.

But I am especially in awe of the industry of ordinary men and women who do a lot more than they have to; those who go beyond what is required of them. They have neither money nor fame. They do not have millions of followers; they don’t command an audience that will do what they ask.

But they change the world through their sheer will and determination. They give the only thing they are capable of: their labor. They are more generous than they know, and they don’t know because nobody tells them how the world would be poorer without what they do, build, and create.

As this year ends, we must see what we do and praise ourselves for it. We must see how we are touching lives and creating the impact that will outlive us. And then we must resolve to do even more, because this is our gift to the world, and the order is that we must be generous with our gifts.

Nothing much is required for an ordinary life; you don’t need much effort to live it. What you do, then, is by definition an act of generosity and selflessness, because you are doing more than you need to, and another is consuming the effects and outcomes of your effort.

You have already given; don’t beat yourself up about how you aren’t charitable. If one person would miss you and what you do if you dropped dead today, you are doing more than you think.

So, let us labor even more, for the compensation we get, but especially for the impact we are creating.

We are here because of the sacrifices of those who came before us, many of them just ordinary men and women during their days. Now, we do the same, living in a way that creates value that extends into the future.

Not that it must be said, but we shouldn’t burn out overexerting ourselves, for that is both greedy and not strategic, because we won’t last long enough to execute our missions, and then we won’t create this value that we owe our children and grandchildren.

Hard work isn’t only necessary because nothing can happen without it; it is an act of love and generosity. The opposite is true about those who don’t work hard: they are the meanest creatures the Earth has ever produced.