Contrary to what many people think, making the right decisions is not hard. However, one thing is hard: the work needed to create the context of the right decisions.

Most people lose because they place too much emphasis on decisions. They imagine they can win by being excellent at decision-making. They obsess over details, getting lost in the realm of tactics. They are predictably overwhelmed, perform poorly, and at times make the type of mistakes that sink an individual.

Understand: while decisions matter, objectives and goals matter much more. Clarify your objectives and you will not struggle with decision-making. If you want to be knowledgeable, you will spend time consuming information. If you want career growth, it becomes easy to do what it takes to ascend in your field. While you may be tempted to have an affair, you will restrain yourself; you will do so because you don’t want to lose your marriage.

I can go on and on, but you get the point. You don’…