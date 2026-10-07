I write many things, and over the years, one of the most interesting things about my work has been learning why people pay for things, because the truth is that, even when not aware of it, there are underlying reasons.

Generally, we want things for either or both of these two reasons: utility, beauty.

We need toilet paper, food, and electricity. We pay for these because they are useful.

A painting, however, isn’t a necessity. The house can still look good without it. But it is beauty, and you may want to have it because beauty is good. A house needs more than walls; it needs something beautiful on them.

Sometimes, however, something is both useful and beautiful, and for different reasons to different people.

Someone who sought my advisory services told me, “I love your writing. I need it for everyday clarity. I also find it elegant, because your compression is art; it’s sublime.”

Some people read what I write because they need it; they find that my insights on things help them learn to see things differently. Others read it because they like the how of my expressions. The ones that are really committed, however, tend to do it for both.

I have come to see that the more you are into something, the more you come to see beauty as an essential. What we don’t care a lot about, we are satisfied with mere functionality. What we really care about, we want it to be elegant.

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You may have heard the common thought that as AI increasingly learns to make and do things, things like judgment and taste are now what will increasingly matter a lot. Why do you think this is?

It’s because beauty is now essential.

When intelligence becomes artificial, it becomes common; it can be commoditized. Judgment and taste, however, remain supreme, because they determine what to make in the first place. Thinking at this level is more than functional; it’s beauty.

An important point: Many people erroneously associate beauty with money. They aren’t necessarily related.

When I was a young boy, there was a lot of poverty everywhere, and yet it was unacceptable to ignore beauty.