Share

Give a gift subscription

I. How I Assess Success

To me, success can only be measured in one way: the things you’ve overcome; how far you’ve come. This is the only metric that I ever find valid.

If you inherited a $100 million company but are still running a $100 million company, you aren’t successful. You haven’t done much despite being born into fortune. If you are the first one in your family to obtain a university degree, you are successful; you’ve overcome obstacles that others couldn’t surmount.

If you are a citizen of a richer nation who is worried about your job being taken by immigrants from poorer nations, immigration isn’t your primary problem. The fact is that people who’ve had to overcome tremendous odds are now competing with you.

The jobs being taken shouldn’t be the ones you’re gunning for. You were born in a nation with plenty of opportunities; you were placed way ahead in the global race. Why didn’t you obtain better?

Each must work the cards he was dealt; each must endeavor to climb, for himself, and so that he can leave the lower rungs of a ladder for those who must start below him.

Remember the magic word: ascend. Don’t compete with your younger siblings for breast milk. You were born earlier for a reason. Do justice to your years.

We must look at where we started, what we’ve obtained, and what we’ve become, and then we must praise or criticize ourselves accordingly. We must do the same when assessing others.

Anyone can see where you are now, but few know where you started. The journey, the obstacles, the hurdles—and our overcoming them—are the details of judgment when evaluating if one is successful or not.

II. What You Want

There is what you want, and there’s what others think is good for you. Every time you choose what others want for you, you state that you believe their opinion is the type that should make you alter course or pursue a different life.