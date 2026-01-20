In the DMs, some readers have expressed interest in knowing what I read.

It’s true I do spend a considerable amount of time reading every day. I don’t believe you must be a reader to be informed. There are many ways of becoming informed; reading is just one of them. It is, however, the most effective way that I know. I’d, therefore, rather encourage it than tout the effectiveness of alternatives.

Here, in this essay, I won’t discuss what I read. I believe we should just read, letting ourselves be guided to material that will prove useful. However, and because I’ve been asked, I can focus on the how of my reading, letting the what only come out in the illustrations.

Let’s dive in.

I. Tweets, Notes, and Other Quick Thoughts

Unlike many people, you will never hear me complain about smartphones, certainly not with regard to adults using them. There are many good things to do on the phone; one who doesn’t know should get better and become more disciplined, not do the all-too-common yet lazy job of blaming technology.

I read tweets on X and notes on Substack. The quality of discourse on X has certainly declined, but there are still some accounts that I’ve followed for years that continue to share interesting and insightful things.

Here on Substack, there is plenty of refreshing material as well.

The only valid advice here is to find accounts that are worth following. As always, we find what we are worth, and we must ourselves be good readers to find the good stuff.

II. Essays

I write essays, so, I obviously read them. No place has better and richer content in this category than Substack. This point needs no further explication. I enjoy being a creator and consumer on this platform, I appreciate the quality, and I am certain the only trajectory regarding this is upward.

III. Newspapers

I know traditional media has punctured its reputation lately, and even those who used to work there continue to go independent. Still, there’s what it’s still good at. Newspapers are partisan; almost all media content is. But I read many, including those who report the opposite of what I read yesterday.

IV. Magazines

Here, I am talking about publications like The Economist, The Africa Report, Foreign Policy, The Diplomat, etc. These go into detail about things the way newspapers don’t. Their specificity and specialization allow for detail and analysis that are essential for depth.

V. Books

This is an obvious category. I know ways of dissemination continue to evolve, but there’s simply no substitute for books. Online content has speed; books are eternal. I know because I write both.

Books aren’t about trends; they are about timelessness.

I read virtually any type of book, but I do have an inclination for strategy. I don’t read much fiction; perhaps just one in every ten books I read will be fiction. There’s an exception, though: the classics and any literature by Chinua Achebe.

I read considerable philosophy and economics (I studied economics), and disciplines like psychology, international relations, and history are things I enjoy.

Those who’ve read my book, The Practice of Living, know that I have a particular appreciation for the author Robert Greene, and that The 48 Laws of Power is my favorite book.

I am showing restraint here; remember, the point is not to tell anyone what to read. Still, it would not be proper to omit the fact that I particularly enjoy academic literature that’s written such that it can be consumed by the general public. Here, I’ll name books like Why Nations Fail and The Myth of the Rational Voter.

One last thing: new books are no match for old ones. What has survived the test of time is worth your time. Also, all good books are worth rereading. Out of every ten, there will be one that will rise to this level. Identify it, read it as many times as you can find the time, and see how it feels new every time.

VI. Academic Journals

I enjoy these, especially when reading about scientific innovations. Scientific research is important, and I want to read it from the scholars themselves.

I obviously consume other types of content. YouTube is rich in material that’s highly educative. On another day, perhaps, I can share channels whose videos I enjoy. However, today is about text.

It may surprise some, but I actually spend a considerable amount of time reading and watching videos on geopolitics. This recently came up in a conversation with a friend. My response was that I—and I’m sure many of you who write on here as well—read about many things that you don’t write about here on Substack.

I have tried to answer the question of what I read in a way that encourages reading, not directing people to a certain type of literature. To read, one must be interested in ideas. The key is to just make reading a habit. With time, one will progress toward their type of book or essay.

I don’t know what or how you read. If you feel like sharing, please do so in the comments. We can all benefit from your perspectives and suggestions.

If there is a particular book, essay, journal, or social media profile you feel we should know of, please feel free to suggest it.