The Freelancer

When I started freelancing after graduating from university, I still had doubts about whether this was the path I was ready to make mine. I knew I really didn’t want a corporate job; it just didn’t feel aligned with who I was and who I wanted become.

“What if, years down the line, I had nothing to show for it?” I’d wonder, sometimes.

At the time, I trusted something that I’ve always been good at: knowing what I don’t want, even when I don’t know what I want.

I’m glad I did.

Everyday Living

I mostly started this newsletter to spread the message about my book, The Practice of Living, which I felt at the time was doing badly in sales because I just didn’t have an elaborate promotion plan.

The newsletter, however, has become central to my work; it has led. It has become first, and the book and other aspects of my work and creation now rely on it. Still, and this is the more interesting thing I want to tell you, I have found the work that I have been doing for the last 2.5 years increasingly relevant in a way that I hadn’t imagined.

When I pictured a career as an author, I mostly saw people becoming interested in the things I had to share—the thoughts—not necessarily the process of writing them.

Now, I see something I couldn’t have foreseen: people want to know about my experience as a writer, even when they aren’t necessarily writers or want to write at some point. So, in conversations and consultations, I have been talking about the process of writing this newsletter; it has become part of my story in a way I hadn’t imagined it would or could.

I Was Wrong

I was wrong to think people would mostly want just the outcome. They want a lot more: they want to know about your life doing the thing, and the thing is just part of your story—sometimes, a very small part.

To understand this, I only need to look at my own interactions with others and their work. I listen to people talking about their lives and jobs I will never do—politicians discussing policy; actors and the film industry; coders and software; finance guys and money.

I love reading biographies, imbibing stories that detail lives very different from my own. I don’t want to be these people; I cannot relate to everything in their stories, but I can learn from them, and this is what matters.

This, then, is the point: to teach, people need not know the particulars of your job; you just need to have things worth hearing, things they can learn from.

Share

That is why no job or career is such that you cannot talk about it; that is why no experience is boring. However, for an experience to be interesting enough to teach you or anyone anything, it needs to be yours, and it cannot be so if you are doing the “wrong” job or thing.

There’s No Life outside Your Inclinations

I’ve often said that I’m just a person who thinks and shares what he thinks. I prefer to write them, but this is not the only way to share them.

I could also gather people in an arena and tell them what I think, as Socrates did in Athens. I can give speeches. I can make videos (I’ll actually be doing this in the not-too-distant future). I could also have decided to become an academic and focus on research.

The point here is that the job or career doesn’t matter much, because the point is to find the best way to deliver value, to share your gifts with others, better their lives and, perhaps, even get rich while doing it.

That is why I have deep sadness for people who, seduced by money or faulty programming, betray their inclinations. The funnyman who goes into finance, and then every video of a comedian charming an audience reminds him of what he didn’t become.

The woman who just wants to care for people, and who, perhaps, would have been an excellent nurse. But then she went to law school, is a big corporate lawyer now, but she tears up when she watches a simple video of a nurse hugging patients in a nursing home.

The Gifts You Explore

I have in the past shared that what makes you come alive can be developed into what you want it—and you—to become. When I look at a person, I don’t see a career; I see their talents, gifts, and inclinations. I see what these can be developed into, including what we don’t know yet. I see the value to be created in that; I see the fulfillment and happiness there is to be found in that.

Everything begins with what you are here on earth to do, and you will never find it by ignoring what comes naturally to you.

There will be fear, especially initially, because we don’t know. However, as we do—and as others’ curiosity in my experience reveals—our experiences become the very thing that people are interested in. We don’t have to worry about the experience as it simply forms as we do the thing we are doing.

When in doubt, start by elimination. You will generally not grow to like what you don’t think comes naturally to you, and even if you would, you’ll struggle, because you’ll be competing with people to whom the thing comes naturally.

The strategy is to work hard to develop your talents, not just work hard.

Today, listen keenly, feel the pulse. You aren’t just you; you carry the energy put in you by the universe, energy that precedes you. Be true to your inclinations, identify and develop them. There are, obviously, other ways of being, but they are all unnecessarily harder and yield little in the long run.

Besides, why be anything else while you can be you? You, too, are light. Light from which everything can stem.