Everyday Living

Everyday Living

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tinashe D. Ndhlovu's avatar
Tinashe D. Ndhlovu
2h

This resonated with me because I've spent years building a career in IT leadership, managing systems, incidents, and teams. On paper, that's my profession. But over the last couple of years, I've realised my real inclination isn't technology itself; it's making complexity understandable, whether that's leading people through change or writing essays that help others see life differently.

Ironically, the skills I've developed in my career have made me a better writer, and writing has made me a better leader. Sometimes your career isn't your calling; it's the place where your calling quietly develops until you're ready to notice it. Another great essay, my friend.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Muindi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture