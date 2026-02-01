Share

1.

There are always many ways of doing something, many routes to an outcome, and the surest way to know we haven’t obtained mastery is insisting that only one way is applicable.

2.

The triviality of our obsessions reveals the level of our intelligence.

3.

Circumstances change, but what was said doesn’t. Always measure your words, and, to the greatest extent possible, strive to treat others fairly. Speaking foolishly and mistreating others may seem justified at times, but only in that specific moment.

The moment will change, but how you act and what you say will remain. Always strive to say and do what will still make sense when the conditions justifying your saying and doing it change.

4.

Silence hardly ever makes things worse. At worst, someone will accuse you of not saying things you didn’t want to say anyway. Speak sparingly, even in good times, and say nothing in tense moments where nothing can be made better by uttering an additional word.

5.

Everyone, including introverts, values a good conversation. One way to be sure that there is an intellectual mismatch is when the person you are dealing with always tends to prefer silence when with you.

The verdict is simple: nothing you say makes sense to them, and listening to you is a complete waste of time. So, they ask for the next best thing from you: nothing at all.

6.

We will have to learn things we don’t know; we will have to unlearn what we thought was right and needed. Skill is not in rigidity or knowing one way (which we’ll think of as the way) of doing something.

In essence, the only learning that matters is how to learn; the only way of knowing is learning how to know.

7.

I don’t fear Artificial Intelligence. I think there will always be a place for people who can think. I think the world will become an increasingly hostile place for people who don’t know how or don’t want to think. Not everyone can think clearly and well, but we all can improve the quality of our thinking. This, I submit, is the good and most strategic aspiration.

8.

The sibling feeling excluded torches everyone in the family WhatsApp group; voters feeling ridiculed and marginalized vote in the demagogue who devours the citizenry.