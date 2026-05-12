Everyday Living

Everyday Living

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Mansi Kwatra's avatar
Mansi Kwatra
2d

So good as always. I was actually thinking about one of the points from the meditations you shared this month. about how life is always unfolding and there is no end goal. So glad to have received more reflections in my inbox today!

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1 reply by Patrick Muindi
Jeanine Kitchel's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel
2d

"Do everything the best way you know how to, and then live without regrets." Such a great one, Patrick (well they all were). Thanks for giving us another boost this month!

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