In the February 2, 2025, edition of this newsletter, I write the following:

All things are fair, but only in the long run, and they are the opposite in the short run … People who play short-term games live in an ugly world, no different from a land plagued by the deaths of children: nothing plays out long enough for fairness and justice to manifest themselves.

Regular readers of this newsletter know that this is a thought I like to mention. However, for some reason, it has never gotten its own essay. Well, now it does.

When I was younger, I feared dying, but not for the reasons that many people do. I became very familiar with death after seeing my parents die when I was 8. So, even as a young boy, I knew that people die.

Still, I didn’t want to die, because, as a child, I wanted only one thing: to die better than I had been born. This is why, as I write here, I declared this victory when I was 25, not because I had found massive success, but because, as I relaxed in my studio apartment a month after graduating from university, I had finally realized that childhood dream.

As a child, I knew only poverty and being orphaned. If I died young, this is all that I’d ever have known. That would have been unfair.

I haven’t died yet, of course, and I pray that I live a long life. Today, at 35, I haven’t done all I plan to do. At times, I feel that I’m only getting started.

Still, despite the cards I was dealt, I will tell you that life is actually good, beautiful, and fair, as long as we don’t die young, because we can then live long enough to realize change.

Life is fair because I am around. I get to change things; I get to choose how it finally ends. Time is justice, and it’s usually long enough to accord one the chance to shape their destiny.

Often, a big name comes to Substack, and they amass a following quickly. They get to hundreds of thousands of subscribers before another writer, writing things that are just as good, can even get to 500 readers.

It is natural to feel that things are unfair. And they are, but only if you look at these two writers now. It is also misleading.

The writer growing rapidly has perhaps been writing publicly for more than a decade. They have already been putting in the work elsewhere, on another platform. They ran a blog or had a column in a major newspaper.

At some point in the past, they were just like you, trying to grow an audience for the first time. Now, they aren’t; they are now at that point where compounding is beginning to pay off.

You are at the unfair stage; you are like me watching mourners leave after my mother’s funeral, which came three months after my father’s.

The writer with a brand is much further along. They are me a bit later in life. They haven’t made it yet, but they’ve been around long enough for things to begin to change.

Keep writing. Love your 87 subscribers. Sustain the work. You will be in a much better place on Christmas, 2028.

Understand: there is no game that is ever fair initially. The only thing that makes things fair is time.

That is why people who quit things live in an ugly world. They never see the long run of things.

I’ve met writers who would be brilliant, if only they kept writing for one more year. I’ve met people who would near clarity if they could learn to sit with a thought for much longer, not become scared of their own introspection.

Some people have been in numerous relationships, and yet their cumulative experience of relationships is barely six months. They just never stay in one for long enough to realize what love is when the euphoria and dopamine wane.

If you won’t do something for long enough, don’t do it at all, because you won’t stay in it long enough to learn things that make you realize meaning, purpose, happiness, fulfillment, or success.

Life will be ugly for you, like it was when babies died in infancy. All potential and beauty will always be taken away from you. You will always lose.

The idea that you abandoned too soon may just have been the venture that could have catapulted you into true entrepreneurship. The love that didn’t get to be because, for the longest time, you couldn’t let anyone know you.

The book that could have cemented your legacy, if only you could power past the resistance after the tenth chapter. The newsletter that could have helped so many, but you quit after six months because you couldn’t get likes.

The nation that you didn’t bequeath to your children and grandchildren, because, disillusioned with politics, you let politicians steal it.

Now, there’s nothing for the young. They are all leaving. They have to flee and become despised refugees.

You must understand that today is never about today. Today is about tomorrow. The effort of today is not so that we win today. It’s so that we win tomorrow, next year, and ten years from now.

You must train yourself to see far enough. In the long run, all effort will be worth it. If you are myopic, you will never build anything; life will never make sense to you.

You will see the unfairness, sadness, powerlessness, and darkness of the present. You will quit, and life will become just as you imagine, not because it must be, but because, dispirited, you didn’t do things that could change outcomes.

See beyond your current circumstances; see what things can become, and then act to bend fate and destiny.

Everything is fair, but only in the long run. Live long enough, and then effect your vision. This is how change, transformation, and justice happen.

