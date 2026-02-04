“I don’t want those who want me, and those I want don’t want me.”

This is the reason why many people aren’t in relationships today. They don’t want those who want them, and they remain invisible to those they want and wish wanted them in return.

I have bad news for you: all relationships involve settling, and you won’t find one until you are willing and ready to compromise. You reject this premise because you simply are in denial about the details of wanting and being wanted, loving and being loved.

By nature, we want the best thing we can get. We look for this all the time. We want the best partner we can get; we want the best job we can obtain. This makes sense: it is irrational to want what you consider subpar or suboptimal.

If I want you, you are the best I think I can get at this time. By default, I think you are more attractive than me; I think you are out of my league. (I use attractive here to mean overall desirability, not just looks. I use it to mean all elements that justify wanting.)

This presents a crucial problem. If you’re the best I can get, I am certainly not the best you can get. You are above me, which is why I noticed you to begin with. That means I’m below you, and you will most likely be settling in accepting me. You will because you probably can find better options.

Two things to clarify before we continue. Things like “attractive,” “out of my league,” “above me,” or “below me,” are matters of perception. Value is a matter of perception. You will perceive one as being out of your league based on your own interpretation. However, what matters is that these perceptions do exist, and that we choose and decide based on them.

Second, it is also likely that two people can consider themselves matched because, in their assessment, while different, they have comparable value. Here, there won’t be settling, but I will explain later why it’s impossible for this understanding to hold in the long run.

The one who desires considers the one he desires more valuable than himself, and the one being desired is probably also aware of this, which is why she will most likely reject the offer. At times, she may even be offended by it, because desire from one she deems beneath her cheapens her.

“If these are the type of men that are desiring me, I’m so screwed. Am I ugly?” Many women have thought this.

“She’s beautiful, but she’s so chaotic. I want peace, man. Cannot handle her drama.” Some men have said no in this way.

If you think you can find a better option, you’ll never find love; if you think those desiring you are beneath you, you will never find love.

You enter into a relationship when you start running out of time, when you are exhausted by the search costs of the dating market, or when you are ready to settle, not because the option you pick is bad, but because you understand that desire is never equal, and that the very structure of wanting and being wanted places one person above the other.

Share

The stability of a relationship is determined by the one who thinks they accepted a somewhat suboptimal option. The other person always thinks they have options; they cannot thus be the driving force for stability.

They are the adored. They generally receive.

It’s the adorer who settles and compromises; it’s they that want the relationship enough to keep it going.

Love is sustained by those who do the loving, not those who receive.

Now, back to the assumption I mentioned earlier, the understanding that two people can be matched in that what they contribute is comparable. She’s beautiful, and he’s rich, for example.

This can hold, but only in the short term. She won’t always be beautiful; biology will ensure this. With time, then, the man will feel that he’s overpaying.

Money vanishes; he won’t always be rich. If you doubt this, ask the many men who were dumped when they were no longer rich.

Just find a person you love, and settle on what you think you can compromise on. Build with them so that, over time, there’s a lot that keeps you together.

An important point must not be missed: the more the superficiality of what you select for, the more likely you will never find someone good enough to be with.

If you value looks, you must worry about when they start fading and your partner isn’t as attractive. If you value money, you must inevitably worry about what happens if and when your partner loses it.

Give a gift subscription

If, however, you want things like the ability to have a quality conversation, intelligence and intellect, a fun personality, peace, etc., you will find people. You might settle on the flashy things, but you might just buy what makes anything stick in the long run.

We will settle, and settling is not necessarily a bad thing. What matters is what it buys you. Most people who trash settling are poor at understanding two things: the mechanics of perceptual value determination, and tradeoffs.

Find your person, be keen on those looking for long-term things, and begin building the type of history that invalidates the asymmetry of where both of you started.