I. Distractions

Distraction is a more powerful force than many understand.

In Sun Tzu’s The Art of War, you deceive to distract. Toni Morrison famously explained that the serious function of racism is distraction. People are kept explaining and proving their humanity, and then they are left with no real time to focus on their own lives.

The point here is that if distraction is at the core of military adventures and is the hidden strategy of those intending to keep others down, then you know how powerful a weapon it is.

Phones distract; reels and doomscrolling can obviously lead astray. But these are nothing compared to the bigger distractions that we don’t see. The dead relationships we don’t dare leave; the job with a good salary, but which is just enough bribery to not pursue what makes one come alive.

Sometimes, we are alert to the small distractions, but the very life we are living can be a distraction. Every life that isn’t aligned is a distraction. It is like a nation of bribery; it works, sometimes, for long. But then it reaches its limit.

Some nations are able to reform in time. Those that don’t realize that there is no way around nation-building don’t. They entertain and distract themselves; they fool themselves. And then they run out of time; they fade, or they fall.

Today, what is the distraction that you don’t notice or have normalized, accepted, and even institutionalized? What do you suspect you’ll regret on your deathbed?

II. My Beef with Poverty

Children think adults have the best lives. They cannot wait to grow up, become adults, and enjoy this freedom too. They grow up, they become adults, and they realize they had exaggerated the perks of being an adult.

Poverty imposes many limits and constraints, and it is only natural to imagine that life would be infinitely better if one had money. Unfortunately, if one spends their entire life poor, they just never get to find out.

I want everyone to have money, the type that at least frees them from having to think and worry about money all the time. I want everyone to have enough to stop waiting for something to happen so that they are happy, fulfilled, or generous.