1.

Always get to the point as quickly as possible. People are busy, and you’re competing with many alternatives, substitutes, and distractions. People worth making a point to always have less time than it appears; their civility and courtesy shouldn’t fool you into believing otherwise.

2.

When in doubt about human nature, go spend time with children. You will see all things and paradoxes: purity and corruption, hope and yet selfishness, solipsism on the one hand and concern for others on the other. Anything you’ll ever see—good, bad, beautiful, grotesque—you will first see it in those who haven’t known to act, pretend, judge, or wear a mask.

3.

When we do it for long enough, we learn to do it better and faster. This is how time is created. The master has time; the student isn’t good enough (yet) to have time.

4.

Politics nowadays is a game where people substitute one extreme for another. In any given nation, at any given time, half the people think they have the best government, and the other half think the opposite. This simplistic dichotomy is a deception. In arguments, sense is in nuance, not polarity. In politics, it is at the boring center.

5.

If you love something or someone, make sure they know. Fire needs fuel, and sometimes a thing dies not because the one doing it isn’t good, but because they don’t get the support that justifies continuing doing it. If you find something genuinely good, never let the sun set before supporting it in any way you can.

6.

Some behaviors simply need ending or changing, not understanding. That there is a reason behind everything doesn’t mean that the thing is excusable. Change what is grotesque; don’t demand that others understand the roots of insufferable behavior. Sometimes, the only reason we should know things is to avoid (doing) them, not require that others empathize with us because of them.