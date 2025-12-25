Everyday Living

Everyday Living

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tinashe D. Ndhlovu's avatar
Tinashe D. Ndhlovu
3d

Thanks for these thoughts, Patrick.

I like it. It is grounded and honest, firm without being performative. What works especially well is the last line: it captures the idea that growth isn’t always comforting.

Merry Christmas, my friend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Muindi
Jeanine Kitchel's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel
3d

Merry Christmas, Patrick!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Patrick Muindi and others
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Patrick Muindi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture