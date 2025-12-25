This Christmas, if you’re so inclined, consider supporting my work by upgrading to paid. Thank you, and Merry Christmas.

1.

Gratitude is no empty virtue; it is the art of observing keenly to become thoroughly familiar with the thing you are grateful for, knowing it in detail, so much so that you are able to grow and expand it.

The grateful keep growing because they are more than grateful: they are strategic.

Let’s be grateful this Christmas, so that we can know the things we are grateful for enough to multiply them.

2.

Boredom communicates one thing very well: someone who won’t be familiar with their environment to manufacture a meaningful experience.

Deeper experiences don’t exist; they are manufactured, and the thoughtful know how to find them even in the most ordinary environments and experiences.

The bored aren’t deep, but those who cannot handle boredom are worse in that they cannot interrogate their own shallowness.

3.

There’s no space waiting for you to occupy. It’s for you to carve out your role. By default, the world is full—if you weren’t born, the world would still be functioning.

Ireland is full. We aren’t hiring. I’m single and not searching.

Never be fooled by any of these statements. They are true, but only for one who cannot create a role for themselves.

The default answer to anything is no; it’s your job to be valuable enough to turn noes into yeses.

4.

Whatever the price you think someone has paid for what you see, I assure you it’s higher. A job. A marriage. A dream. It’s harder than you think.

If something appears to matter to a person, respect it and their doing it. Don’t mock, belittle, or pour cold water on it.

It’s okay to admit you don’t understand; it’s never okay to talk foolishly.

5.

We are good when we can succeed in our environments; we are excellent when we can exceed the limits of our environments. The latter guarantees that, in the long run, we are simply unstoppable.

6.

All content about healing assumes that one is already hurt, and that is true for those who are. But this isn’t and shouldn’t be everyone, because not everything should wound or hurt, and we can actually overcome many genuinely traumatic events.

7.

A lazy child takes for granted what his parent built, just as socialism thinks it can better a society by distributing what capitalism made. All meals must be prepared before they’re eaten, and any diner can have endless ideas about how a meal could have been cooked better.

8.

Love is sacrifice for others. You don’t sacrifice to get anything in return. You do it because you deem the receiver worthy of it. But you do deserve some things, and these you get by having the value to exchange for them.

Many people are disappointed because they confuse love with transactions, and vice versa. Love the way a mother loves her child; enter into relationships when you have what those you want to want, want.

Your education starts when you realize you don’t need to be in a relationship to be in love, and being in one doesn’t necessarily give you love.

9.

Africa is poor because it was colonized. Men oppress women. I can’t do this because I’m depressed. Stay away from people for whom every problem has a single answer, especially when this answer becomes their core philosophy or theory.

Problems have dynamic causative factors, not static ones. Every day, we get the chance to get better. Those who don’t take it stay the same, and thus the reasons for their incapacity also stay the same.

Knowledge and knowing should evolve. It should be renewed. If ten unrelated problems appear to have the same cause, you may not be wrong, but you aren’t insightful enough. You’re stuck because you have limited knowledge.

Expand, or your vision and reality will continue to shrink.

10.

The discussion about falling fertility rates ignores one thing: children aren’t necessarily something that people ever wanted. Sure, they had them, mostly because it’s what was expected. That’s like saying people love jobs because everyone else has one.

With choice, unlike in the past, people can choose whether or not to have children. With choice, well, people can choose the other way, and no lecture about sustaining the human species will change that.

They didn’t choose to be born. It’s not their job to sustain the civilization they didn’t exactly choose to be a part of.

11.

Some people are simply better than others at some things, even when we factor in luck. Inequality cannot possibly end. If everyone earned $100,000, everything would just become expensive, rendering this salary useless.

The discourse on inequality avoids one uncomfortable truth: everything is relative, and you must be better than a sufficient number of people for what you have to mean something.

Many that are passionate about this subject spend more time smearing the rich than uplifting the poor. A good teacher concentrates on lifting poor students, because she knows, whether she teaches them or not, whether she likes them or not, the top-performing learners already know how to take care of themselves.

We cannot all be rich, but we can do better, far much better, in cushioning the poor.

Envy, however, is a serious enemy. Contrary to the seductive narrative, it’s not easy to be rich, and one does have to create massive value and wealth to be so, something that justifies them capturing part of that value for themselves.

12.

Each understands at their level, and thus many readers project onto an author what he isn’t thinking, feeling, or is beyond. When reading, I am careful not to think that the writer of a piece is feeling an emotion just because he is capable of inducing it. What one writes, he has already lived, and is probably beyond.

13.

If something useful is said badly, accept it, still. If something pointless is said well, reject it. Ugly truths are still truths, but style is never a substitute for substance.

