When I was young, after my parents had passed on, I would stay with this uncle for this length of time and then that aunt for that other amount of time. As expected, I would participate in the labor of the household, with the children of the said household.

There was one difference, though, and it came to matter greatly as I grew older: the other children were building what would one day be theirs, but I wasn’t, for the obvious reason that I was only there for a specified and limited number of years.

It was in a rural setting; it’s not as if the stuff we built was big, but it was the economy of the village. We constructed cowsheds, tilled the land, maintained the bicycle, the chief means of transport then, built houses, attended local community meetings (projects, like the construction of a dam, for example, would be communal, and households would send a representative), fenced the farm, and countless others.

We were children, of course, and we were not exac…