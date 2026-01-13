When I was writing The Practice of Living, a friend made an observation that I found myself recently reflecting on. “It’s insane how much pressure you can work or function under,” he observed.

He was referring to the fact that money had become very tight due to the drying up of freelance work. He knew because he, too, had to tighten his budget and slash spending, even on essentials. He wondered just how I could find the mental bandwidth to write a book. He had a point; a dear friend will always be keen to ensure you aren’t pushing yourself too hard, especially when conditions are extremely taxing.

Anyway, the book was written and published, and those who’ve read it have had only good things to say about it.

Reflecting on this episode, I’ve come to realize that conditions will never be right. If money isn’t the problem, then it’s a job that’s leaving you with too little time to explore this new path you want to embark on. Or you suddenly find yourself having to look after your elderly parents, or are a parent to toddlers that need constant attention.

I’ve seen the many complaints from those who live in countries where Stripe doesn’t operate in. I know because, as a Kenyan, I’m one of them. And yet I find it exhausting to keep hearing them, even as much as I understand them. Substack won’t quit Stripe, and Stripe doesn’t care. So, the only way around this problem is to register a company in any of the countries where Stripe has presence.

I don’t want to wait for Stripe to come to me, and I cannot tire my readers with how they cannot pay me, if they want to. Your readers want to enjoy your work and lavish money on it (if they can), not be guilted by stories of how you have to jump through hoops to receive their appreciation.

Recently, I had to tell a client with whom we have been in talks about some ghostwriting projects that I am convinced she is not a serious person. I told her that excuses are just as good as work to her, and she always has a reason why she cannot do what she said she would.

There’s always something with her, and the saddest thing is she believes it’s not her, that things just conspire to make it inevitable that she won’t do as expected. (Not a good thing when someone is your client, but what’s the purpose of truth if you cannot say it when needed, even when it’ll cost you.)

If you’re building smoothly, if there aren’t obstacles that you must surmount, you are moving too slowly, you aren’t exerting yourself, you aren’t operating at the edge of your potential. Actually,