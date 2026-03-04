I have discounted the annual subscription for Everyday Living by 50%. If price has been the barrier, you can now secure yearly access for just $35. Get in, support my work, and obtain access to the archive and all future essays. This offer expires in 72 hours.

Sometimes, based on the things I write on here, I get approached by people seeking counsel on various things.

It could be a young man deciding what to study in university. He wants to know which course he should take to increase the chances of career success in the future. It could be someone falling in love. She reads what I write keenly; she wants to know what I think about a man she’s evaluating.

It could even be someone thinking about terminating a relationship that, though rich in history, now feels like it’s going nowhere.

Some, impressed by my perspectives on such things as politics and geopolitics, invite me to share what I think could or might happen.

All of this is good, and I enjoy doing it, but there’s something I’m always careful to add, and I think it’s proper that I discuss it in this essay.

It’s impossible to know what will happen; things and people simply change too much. Something else is even more important: even if you were to know what will happen, it still doesn’t matter if you cannot handle the eventuality you know will come.

You don’t know which country will attack another over what grievances 20 years from now, and even if you could, it makes very little difference since, as an individual, you have zero influence on which wars will start and if your nation will be a part of them or not.

That, say, half of marriages end in divorce doesn’t mean you should fear committing if you find love. You love, you enjoy love during that time when you’ll have it. If it ends, then it ends, and you move on.

Even life itself will end.

No career or job is safe. There’s no point trying to predict what job will be high-paying ten years from now. At the rate that things are changing, it’s almost foolish to imagine that job exists today and that all you need to do is snatch it and hold onto it.

We don’t know what will happen, and even if we did, it’s limiting to prepare for one specific outcome.

But we can build ourselves to survive and thrive in the future, whatever it will be. This is the only thing we can do, and it’s the only one that makes sense.

You can build and develop skills, experimenting and failing early, and thus learning, becoming equipped with both the theory and practice that matters. In this way, while you are trained in a given discipline or profession, you amass skills that are applicable to many things.

Your qualifications go beyond the confines of a particular job. Some jobs will be erased, but others will come, too. Some fundamentals, however, will always hold.

Learn to write so that you can communicate and persuade. Overcome your fear of rejection to be able to sell. Understand the basics of finance so as not to make foolish money decisions. Keep an eye on technological trends as technology affects everything. Understand human nature: whatever will happen, it’s humans who will do it, and human nature determines behavior.

Labor, be a technician in your thing, but be sufficiently familiar with how to run a small enterprise. Know such things as scaling and compounding.

I can go on and on, except that this isn’t necessary. The point is to know what is necessary regardless of one’s profession.

Don’t overthink things like love. Find a good person who loves you and whom you love. If you both want it to work, it will, perhaps not forever, but for long enough for you to say you’ve known love, giving and receiving it.

There’s no point in exhausting yourself trying to know what will happen. It’s not a good use of foresight. Yes, we should strive to have an idea. You should know the person you’re dating, and we should be aware of what rogue nation might trigger a global crisis in the future.

A farmer should know when it’ll rain, but if the rains are late by three months, that’s fine, too. The point of knowing was to prepare the fields, the plows, the seeds, etc. It was to ensure that all was set, that if it rained today, work could begin tomorrow.

The future will always be hard for those who don’t bet on themselves; there’s simply no version of it in which they win.

All prediction is irrelevant if one cannot know how to handle what’s predicted and projected.

All love is useless if you don’t know how to love and be loved.

Many still lose money in a bull market, and the skilled ones make lots of it even when markets are down.

The point is not to have one thing—a skill, a lover, a perception, an advantage, etc.—and hold onto it forever. Rather, it’s to become one whose main skill is adaptability.

Whatever will come, you’ll handle it. It won’t be easy, but you will.

The honey badger doesn’t count on the kindness of bees, because bees are never kind. He bets on himself, dining as he’s being bitten, dazzling with agility even when facing off with beasts far larger than himself, letting the slipperiness of his thick, loose skin guarantee his survival.

