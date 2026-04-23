Relationships begin in one of three ways: you are falling in love for the first time, you had taken a break after a heartbreak but now wants to try again, or you are moving on from the relationship you have right into another.

Most people’s love stories are in the third category.

The love you have is waning; it just doesn’t feel as strong as before. The relationship has decelerated, and because nature abhors a vacuum, you’ve started noticing potential lovers wink at you. You’re ready to move on. And you do.

You end what you have and you start another. The new lover snatches you from the one you have, your soon-to-be ex is surprised by the move; they’re left hurting.

You, however, don’t care. After all, love continues for you; it’s just from different people.

Congratulations, you now know how the next one, and then the next one, will end.

The scene will be the same, just different people. Things will always end the way they began—with you running away from a relationship you don’t know how to handle because time has inevitably shattered your illusions about love, the ones you’ve had so many times despite being in a number of relationships.

The lover who snatches you from your current one, you leave them the same way you walked into their arms; you proceed to the next one that you’ll leave the same way.

Things end the way they began, and they begin the way they ended.

A nation falls the way it rose.

It’s now growing, its economy expanding, its culture in demand. Its military is strengthening. Simply, it’s on the rise. And what is the point of power if you don’t project it?